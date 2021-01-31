NADRA Cancels 240 Promotions on Sheikh Rashid’s Direction

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has cancelled the 240 promotions of its top performers. The authority has withdrawn its order on the direction of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

The office order was issued on January 25 which cancelled four days later, stated:

“Chairman Nadra is pleased to promote 240 employees (who were top performers of NIS in Promotion Board 2018) to next grade along with salary fixation and 2 increments w.e.f. 1st July, 2021 in recognition of their efforts (except those who were awarded any penalty related to promotion).”

According to the interior minister, it was ‘inappropriate’ for the chairman to take such a decision towards the end of his three-year term.

It is worth mentioning here that the current chairman of NADRA will retire on Feb 8. Just before the retirement, such a decision put a question mark on his working. Maybe he has done this on favouritism basis. On the other hand, some senior spokespersons from NADRA said the outgoing chairman had tried to convince the minister that 240 promotions were under a decision of performance-based benefits to the workforce. Anyhow, the timing had made the decision ‘controversial’.

Anyways, the next chairman of NADRA will be appointed through a merit-based process. According to the ministry, the senior-most officer of the authority would get acting charge of the post during the process for selection of the new chairman.

The minister referred to Section 3(7) of the NADRA Ordinance which reads,

“Chairman shall be an eminent professional of known integrity and competence with substantial experience in the field of computer science, engineering, statistics, demography, law, business, management, finance, accounting, economics, civil or military administration, or the field of registration.”

