Concerns about the security of citizens’ data triggered a heated discussion during a recent meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, as lawmakers questioned officials about possible leaks from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). The debate intensified after committee members raised fears that sensitive data linked to NADRA could be circulating on the dark web, prompting officials to clarify the current security status of the national database.

During the meeting, Senator Afnan Ullah directly asked whether NADRA’s data had appeared on the dark web, a hidden section of the internet often associated with the trade of stolen or leaked information. In response, NADRA officials told the committee that the authority’s core database is not present on the dark web and remains under strict protection.

NADRA Data Leak Fears Spark Heated Debate in Senate IT Committee

However, officials acknowledged that some data connected to citizens had surfaced online in the past. They explained that the information did not leak directly from NADRA’s internal systems. Instead, according to the officials, the data was exposed through other institutions that had access to certain records for verification or administrative purposes.

NADRA representatives told the committee that many government and public-sector organizations interact with its database when verifying citizens’ identities. Because multiple institutions handle parts of this information, weaknesses in external systems can sometimes lead to data exposure even if the main NADRA database remains protected.

The committee was also briefed on the cybersecurity measures currently in place. NADRA officials stated that around 1,400 firewalls have been purchased and installed at key points within the organization’s network infrastructure. These firewalls are designed to prevent unauthorized access and block potential cyberattacks.

Despite these safeguards, NADRA officials acknowledged that no digital system can be considered completely secure. They told lawmakers that while strong protections are in place, cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and require constant monitoring and upgrades.

Members of the Senate committee stressed the importance of protecting citizens’ personal information, noting that NADRA’s database contains highly sensitive data, including identity records and biometric information. They emphasized that maintaining the security of this database is essential for public trust and national security.

The discussion highlighted the growing challenges governments face in protecting large digital databases in an era of increasing cyber threats. The committee will continue reviewing cybersecurity policies and data protection mechanisms in future meetings to ensure that Pakistan’s critical digital infrastructure remains secure.