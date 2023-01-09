Nadra delivers 17,600 tablets to PBS for digital census

Advertisement

In order to digitize population and housing census, National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) hasd developed the first-ever digital population and housing census and now it contributed 17,600 Android tablet computers to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). These tablets for digital census carry the software that is developed by Nadra which is said to be extremely secure.

This digital solution for digital census developed in just few weeks. The comprehensive digital solution includes development and deployment of Android-based house listings and enumeration application synchronised with global positioning system (GPS) and geographical information system (GIS), data centre services, call centre services, establishment of technical support centres at each tehsil level along with online web portal for general public with other allied services.

The delivery of 126,000 tablets were planned and Nadra ensured timely assembling and delivery of the hardware through 40 containers in five batches. Each batch contained 21,600 tablets.

These tablets were delivered to 495 census districts across the country which was a quite challenging task by Nadra completed it in a span of just 9 days. It also provided training to more than 90,000 enumerators at 932 venues during the same time span.

Speaking on the occasion, the Nadra chairman said:

“Digital census is step that pulls Pakistan out of ancient past and opens the door of modern future.From scribbled responses on millions of paper sheets to real time validated data in apps on secure devices with the satellite imagery is a step towards Digital Pakistan.Big data from digital census would become foundational system for evidence-based policy making for Pakistan,”

This digital application has both onlinbe and offline support to assist people with seamless data syncronisation feature. Following this, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on December 16 had linked the conduct of fresh delimitation with official notification of the final results of the first digital census results by March 31, 2023. Let’s see how it will perform.

