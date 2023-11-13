NADRA Fee Structure 2023: Updated Fees For CNIC, NICOP, FRC & More
NADRA plays a very crucial role in Pakistan’s administrative system. It maintains citizens’ records and provides fundamental identification documents including NIC, CRC, etc. It would not be wrong to say that a well-functioning identification system plays an important role in accessing different government services in a country. NADRA provides services to citizens in Pakistan as well as abroad. The fee schedule for NADRA services undergoes periodic revisions. In this article, I’ll share an updated NADRA fee structure for 2023. It will cover the fee schedule for all services including NIC, NICOP, FRC, CRC, and POC.
NADRA Smart NIC Fee
NIC fees for all services differ according to the selected processing time: normal, urgent, or executive. Let’s have a look at the table shared below:
|Categories/Type
|Normal
|Urgent
|Executive
|New CNIC
|–
|–
|–
|New Smart NIC
|PKR 750
|PKR 1500
|PKR 2500
|Smart NIC Modification
|PKR 750
|PKR 1500
|PKR 2500
|Smart NIC Duplicate
|PKR 750
|PKR 1500
|PKR 2500
|Smart NIC Renewal
|PKR 750
|PKR 1500
|PKR 2500
|CNIC Cancellation (Due to death)
|PKR 50
|–
|–
NADRA CRC/B-Form Fee
|Categories/Type
|Normal
|Urgent
|Executive
|CRC New/Duplicate/Modification
|PKR 50
|–
|PKR 500
NADRA FRC Fee
|Categories/Type
|Service
|Normal
|Urgent
|Executive
|FRC
|PKR 1000
|–
|PKR 1000
NADRA Juvenile Card Fee
|Categories/Type
|Service
|Normal
|Urgent
|Executive
|Juvenile Card
|PKR 750
|PKR 1600
|PKR 2500
Fee Schedule for Overseas Pakistanis
NADRA NICOP and POC services were especially introduced for overseas Pakistanis. The details of the fees for these services are mentioned below:
NADRA NICOP/SNICOP Fee
|Categories/Type
Zone A
|Service
|Normal
|Urgent
|Executive
|New NICOP
|$36 (USD)
|$54 (USD)
|$72 (USD)
|NICOP Modification
|$36 (USD)
|$54 (USD)
|$72 (USD)
|NICOP Duplicate
|$36 (USD)
|$54 (USD)
|$72 (USD)
|NICOP Renewal
|$36 (USD)
|$54 (USD)
|$72 (USD)
|New Smart NICOP
|$39 (USD)
|$57 (USD)
|$75 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Modification
|$39 (USD)
|$57 (USD)
|$75 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Duplicate
|$39 (USD)
|$57 (USD)
|$75 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Renewal
|$39 (USD)
|$57 (USD)
|$75 (USD)
|Categories/Type
Zone B
|Service
|Normal
|Urgent
|Executive
|New NICOP
|$17 (USD)
|$27 (USD)
|$37 (USD)
|NICOP Modification
|$17 (USD)
|$27 (USD)
|$37 (USD)
|NICOP Duplicate
|$17 (USD)
|$27 (USD)
|$37 (USD)
|NICOP Renewal
|$17 (USD)
|$27 (USD)
|$37 (USD)
|New Smart NICOP
|$20 (USD)
|$30 (USD)
|$40 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Modification
|$20 (USD)
|$30 (USD)
|$40 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Duplicate
|$20 (USD)
|$30 (USD)
|$40 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Renewal
|$20 (USD)
|$30 (USD)
|$40 (USD)
NADRA POC Fee
NADRA POC Fees for a new card, renewal, and modification have been shared below:
|Service Type
|Normal (31 days)
|Urgent (23 days)
|Executive (7 days)
|New Card
|$150
|N/A
|$200
|Renew POC
|$150
|N/A
|$200
|Modification
|$200
|$250
|$300
|Cancellation of POC
|N/A
|N/A
|$15
For Clearance of Multiple/Duplicates:
|Criteria/Description
Zone B
|Fee
|Region
|Similar Particular or particular with a slight difference
|$10 (USD)
|Zone (A, B)
|With different particular
|$250 (USD)
|Zone A countries
|With different particular
|$120 (USD)
|Zone B countries
|Similar Particular or particular with a slight difference
|PKR 1000
|Inland
|With different particular
|PKR 10,000
|Inland
Payment Methods
NADRA has different payment options depending on your location. There are local and international payment options as well:
Local Payment Options
- Cash at NRC
- Online payment using your Credit/Debit card
International Payment Options
- Credit/Debit card (Visa/Mastercard)
- Money Order/Bank Draft
You can call at NADRA helpline at 051-111-786-100 for further details.