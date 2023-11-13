NADRA Fee Structure 2023: Updated Fees For CNIC, NICOP, FRC & More

NADRA plays a very crucial role in Pakistan’s administrative system. It maintains citizens’ records and provides fundamental identification documents including NIC, CRC, etc. It would not be wrong to say that a well-functioning identification system plays an important role in accessing different government services in a country. NADRA provides services to citizens in Pakistan as well as abroad. The fee schedule for NADRA services undergoes periodic revisions. In this article, I’ll share an updated NADRA fee structure for 2023. It will cover the fee schedule for all services including NIC, NICOP, FRC, CRC, and POC.

NADRA Smart NIC Fee

NIC fees for all services differ according to the selected processing time: normal, urgent, or executive. Let’s have a look at the table shared below:

Categories/Type Normal Urgent Executive New CNIC – – – New Smart NIC PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500 Smart NIC Modification PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500 Smart NIC Duplicate PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500 Smart NIC Renewal PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500 CNIC Cancellation (Due to death) PKR 50 – –

NADRA CRC /B-Form Fee

Categories/Type Normal Urgent Executive CRC New/Duplicate/Modification PKR 50 – PKR 500

NADRA FRC Fee

Categories/Type Service Normal Urgent Executive FRC PKR 1000 – PKR 1000

NADRA Juvenile Card Fee Categories/Type Service Normal Urgent Executive Juvenile Card PKR 750 PKR 1600 PKR 2500