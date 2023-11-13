NADRA Fee Structure 2023: Updated Fees For CNIC, NICOP, FRC & More

NADRA Fee Structure

NADRA plays a very crucial role in Pakistan’s administrative system. It maintains citizens’ records and provides fundamental identification documents including NIC, CRC, etc. It would not be wrong to say that a well-functioning identification system plays an important role in accessing different government services in a country. NADRA provides services to citizens in Pakistan as well as abroad. The fee schedule for NADRA services undergoes periodic revisions. In this article, I’ll share an updated NADRA fee structure for 2023. It will cover the fee schedule for all services including NIC, NICOP, FRC, CRC, and POC.

Payment Methods

NADRA Smart NIC Fee

NIC fees for all services differ according to the selected processing time: normal, urgent, or executive. Let’s have a look at the table shared below:

Categories/Type Normal Urgent Executive
New CNIC
New Smart NIC PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500
Smart NIC Modification PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500
Smart NIC Duplicate PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500
Smart NIC Renewal PKR 750 PKR 1500 PKR 2500
CNIC Cancellation (Due to death) PKR 50

NADRA CRC/B-Form Fee

Categories/Type Normal Urgent Executive
CRC New/Duplicate/Modification PKR 50 PKR 500

NADRA FRC Fee

Categories/Type Service
Normal Urgent Executive
FRC PKR 1000 PKR 1000

NADRA Juvenile Card Fee

Categories/Type Service
Normal Urgent Executive
Juvenile Card PKR 750 PKR 1600 PKR 2500

Fee Schedule for Overseas Pakistanis

NADRA NICOP and POC services were especially introduced for overseas Pakistanis. The details of the fees for these services are mentioned below:

NADRA NICOP/SNICOP Fee

Categories/Type
Zone A		 Service
Normal Urgent Executive
New NICOP $36 (USD) $54 (USD) $72 (USD)
NICOP Modification $36 (USD) $54 (USD) $72 (USD)
NICOP Duplicate $36 (USD) $54 (USD) $72 (USD)
NICOP Renewal $36 (USD) $54 (USD) $72 (USD)
New Smart NICOP $39 (USD) $57 (USD) $75 (USD)
Smart NICOP Modification $39 (USD) $57 (USD) $75 (USD)
Smart NICOP Duplicate $39 (USD) $57 (USD) $75 (USD)
Smart NICOP Renewal $39 (USD) $57 (USD) $75 (USD)
Categories/Type
Zone B		 Service
Normal Urgent Executive
New NICOP $17 (USD) $27 (USD) $37 (USD)
NICOP Modification $17 (USD) $27 (USD) $37 (USD)
NICOP Duplicate $17 (USD) $27 (USD) $37 (USD)
NICOP Renewal $17 (USD) $27 (USD) $37 (USD)
New Smart NICOP $20 (USD) $30 (USD) $40 (USD)
Smart NICOP Modification $20 (USD) $30 (USD) $40 (USD)
Smart NICOP Duplicate $20 (USD) $30 (USD) $40 (USD)
Smart NICOP Renewal $20 (USD) $30 (USD) $40 (USD)
You can find your living zone by clicking here before applying for the card.

NADRA POC Fee 

NADRA POC Fees for a new card, renewal, and modification have been shared below:

Service Type Normal (31 days) Urgent (23 days) Executive (7 days)
New Card $150 N/A $200
Renew POC $150 N/A $200
Modification $200 $250 $300
Cancellation of POC N/A N/A $15

For Clearance of Multiple/Duplicates:

Criteria/Description
Zone B		 Fee Region
Similar Particular or particular with a slight difference $10 (USD) Zone (A, B)
With different particular $250 (USD) Zone A countries
With different particular $120 (USD) Zone B countries
Similar Particular or particular with a slight difference PKR 1000 Inland
With different particular PKR 10,000 Inland

Payment Methods

NADRA has different payment options depending on your location. There are local and international payment options as well:

Local Payment Options

  1. Cash at NRC
  2. Online payment using your Credit/Debit card

International Payment Options

  1. Credit/Debit card (Visa/Mastercard)
  2. Money Order/Bank Draft

You can call at NADRA helpline at 051-111-786-100 for further details.

