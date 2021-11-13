NADRA finds 1,372 Suspicious CNICs out of 2.5m Checked

The National Data Registration Authority (Nadra) Sindh has conducted an audit of more than 2.5 million computerised national identity cards (CNICs) issued to aliens. During the technical audit of NADRA, 1,372 CNICs were found to be downright suspicious.

According to sources, Nadra Sindh authorities have been investigating the issuance of CNICs to foreigners for some time now, during which an audit of 263,355 cases was completed.

During the departmental inquiries and investigations, 1,372 CNICs were found to be completely suspicious.

During investigations, 39 employees, including officers, have not only been sacked from Nadra but most of them were arrested and facing inquiries. Moreover, during the course of their careers, these officers and employees of Nadra have processed a total of 13.5 million identity cards from 2011 to 2021, some of these are considered to be suspicious.

Nadra Sindh has conducted an audit of 22.14% of cards issued so far. Sources further said that other domestic agencies, including FIA, are investigating the alleged employees of Nadra for issuing identity cards to foreigners.

To cope up with this issue, NADRA has also recently launched PAK-ID mobile app. By using this app, people can apply for their CNIC without visiting the NADRA offices. According to the officials, the mobile app, Pak-ID, helps to capture biometrics and scan documents digitally by using the camera of smartphones.

