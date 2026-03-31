The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new facial verification system for women registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). This initiative will help female beneficiaries who face difficulties during fingerprint verification, ensuring they continue to receive financial assistance without interruption.

Many women, especially elderly individuals or those engaged in physical labor, often struggle with biometric verification due to unclear or worn fingerprints. In the past, this issue caused delays in payments and created unnecessary stress for beneficiaries. To solve this problem, NADRA has introduced facial recognition technology as an alternative method of identity verification.

NADRA Introduces Facial Verification for BISP Women – How to Complete the Process

This new system is part of a broader effort to make the process more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly. By using facial recognition, NADRA ensures that women who cannot verify their identity through fingerprints are not excluded from receiving their financial support. It reflects a strong commitment to inclusivity and service improvement.

To make the process even more convenient, NADRA has deployed mobile registration vans at BISP regional offices across the country. These vans are equipped with modern verification tools and trained staff to assist beneficiaries on the spot.

See Also: Digital CNIC Has Same Legal Status as Physical Card, Says NADRA

How to Complete Facial Verification

The procedure for facial verification is simple and can be completed in a few steps:

First, the beneficiary must visit the nearest NADRA mobile registration van or NADRA office. It is important to carry the original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), as it is required for identity confirmation.

Once at the facility, the staff will attempt fingerprint verification. If the fingerprint scan fails, the beneficiary will be guided toward the facial recognition process. This involves capturing a clear image of the face, which is then matched with NADRA’s database to verify identity.

After successful verification, NADRA issues a certificate confirming that the identity has been verified through facial recognition. This certificate is provided at a small fee of PKR 20, making it affordable for all applicants.

The next step is to take this certificate to the nearest BISP office. There, the beneficiary must register the certificate so that her verification status is updated in the system. This step is also essential to ensure that payments are processed without delays.

After completing registration, the beneficiary will receive a confirmation message on her mobile phone. Shortly after, an SMS from 8171 will notify her that the payment has been transferred. This messaging system helps keep beneficiaries informed and adds transparency to the process.

Finally, the beneficiary can collect her payment from the nearest BISP payment center.