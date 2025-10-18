The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced two major regulatory frameworks to modernise Pakistan’s identification system: the Digital ID Regulations 2025 and the National Data Exchange Layer (NDEL) Regulations 2025.

The new frameworks are a big step toward achieving the government’s Digital Pakistan vision. They were developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and approved by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

NADRA Introduces New Digital ID and Data Exchange Regulations for 2025

Under the Digital Identity Regulations, NADRA will create a national digital ID ecosystem. This system will allow citizens to verify their identities online using biometric and digital credentials.

With this, people will be able to access services like banking, taxation, healthcare, and education without needing physical documents. It will make identity verification faster, safer, and more convenient for everyone.

The NDEL framework focuses on creating a secure and standardised method for data exchange between government departments and approved private organisations. This will help improve coordination among public institutions while ensuring data protection and privacy.

Both regulations are part of the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP). It is a World Bank–supported programme designed to improve digital governance and public service delivery in Pakistan.

Launched in May 2024, DEEP has a total budget of $78 million and involves several government bodies, including the MoITT, NADRA, and the Board of Investment (BOI).

Under this project:

NADRA is responsible for digital identity development and secure data sharing.

The BOI is working on regulatory reforms and the Pakistan Business Portal, which will simplify business registration and online payments.

Funding and Progress

To support DEEP’s progress, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) recently approved a Rs477 million technical supplementary grant. This funding will help operationalise project accounts and ensure smooth fund allocation to all executing agencies.

These initiatives mark a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey. By building a secure digital identity system and enabling safe data exchange, NADRA is paving the way for a more connected, efficient, and transparent governance structure.

See Also: NADRA Goes Fully Digital With Online ID and Document Services