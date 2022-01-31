NADRA is working to convert ID cards into Digital wallets

Under the government’s Digital Pakistan vision, NADRA is aiming to make computerised national identity cards digital wallets, and an upgrade to an already existing app will likely be released later this year.

In order to make this vision a reality, we’ve released the ‘Pak Identity’ mobile app as a major component of digital wallets, allowing applicants for national identity cards to apply online. The software enables collect biometric fingerprints, face recognition, and scan papers needed for processing a person’s ID card using cellphones, without having to visit a Nadra office or embassy.” Nadra CEO Tariq Malik stated,

He said that 75,000 Pakistanis residing overseas were able to get their National Identity Cards (also known as NIKOP) in a short period of time using this app, which features two-factor authentication at home.

This app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. According to Tariq Malik, Pakistan has become the first country to adopt a contactless biometric and verification system using smartphone cameras with the introduction of this application.

“EVM or no EVM, polls will have to be held through the Nadra data,” the authority’s chairman stated, referring to the delicate topic of the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in future elections and Nadra’s role in data verification. The authority, on the other hand, plays no part in the machine’s operation. He added, “It’s the Election Commission’s jurisdiction.”