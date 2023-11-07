How To Apply for NADRA Juvenile Card in Pakistan?

NADRA issues national identity cards to all Pakistani citizens who are at least 18 years old. All the children who are below this age limit have to apply for the NADRA B-Form, or CRC. NADRA also introduced a juvenile card for all Pakistanis under legal age. It is an alternative to the Child Registration Certificate (CRC) or B-Form. Now, you must be wondering what the benefit of getting the NADRA Juvenile Card is when you already own a CRC. It contains a smart chip that helps the NADRA with better data-keeping. The Juvenile Card contains many details about the child. For instance, advanced biometric identity for Children under 18, Child’s Photo, complete residential address, academic details, health and vaccination records, etc. The card is also required in educational institutes, visa applications, and embassies of different countries. In this article, I’ll jot down the whole procedure to apply for the NADRA Juvenile Card. Let’s get started.

Requirements For NADRA Juvenile Card

To apply for a juvenile card, it is very important to bring your child along. The presence of the child is very important. Moreover, parents of the child or blood relatives with their valid CNICs or NICOPs must be present at the NADRA center while applying for a juvenile card.

Birth Certificate or School Certificate of the child

Attested CNICs of parents

Biometric Verification of Parents

Child Registration Certificate (CRC)/B-Form

Comprehensive Guide To Applying For NADRA Juvenile Card

Let’s discuss the complete process to apply for a JV Card at any NADRA Registration Center (NRC). It is pertinent to mention here that there is no method to apply for a JV Card online or through the NADRA PAK ID App.

Visit your nearby NADRA Registration Center

Take a token and wait for your turn

At your token call, head to the counter along with one of the Parents or Blood relatives

Submit your parents’ documents to the officer for verification

The NADRA team will take your photograph

After that, your fingerprints as well as your signature will be taken

A print will be given to you for review

If all the information on the form is correct, the NADRA officer will give you the final printout of the JV card.

Parents or blood relatives will have to attest to the application. Otherwise, a gazetted officer will have to perform this duty. Submit your application along with the fee to the relevant counter. NADRA will deliver a Smart JV card after a few days, depending on your selected package.

NADRA Juvenile Card Fee

You can only apply for juvenile cards in Pakistan through the NADRA registration centers. Like any other government service, the juvenile card is also not free of charge. There are three different delivery options:

Type Time Fee Normal 31 days PKR 750 Urgent 23 days PKR 1500 Fast Track 9 days PKR 2500

How to Track NADRA Juvenile Card Online

You’ll get a tracking number from NADRA to check the status of your application. It is generally a 12-digit code issued on your application form or receipt. The tracking number helps you find your JV application’s progress. Moreover, it also tells you about the expected date to receive your JV card. For further information, head to the NADRA website or call +9251111786100 for the NADRA helpline.

How To Apply For DUP Clearance?

Any citizen who owns two or more identity cards with different identity numbers is labeled “DUP” in the NADRA database. In that case, you will have to apply for DUP clearance. NADRA will retain one of your juvenile cards, while the other or duplicate will be surrendered automatically. All Pakistani citizens have the option to keep any one of their NICs/Certificates through a NADRA DUP clearance application. There is no online method to apply for DUP clearance. You can visit a nearby NRC to apply for it. The fee charged for clearance lies between PKR. 1000 and PKR. 10,000, depending on the particulars.

FAQs

Can We Apply For a JV Card Through the PAK ID App?

No, the app doesn’t have the option to take JV Card applications.

What Is the Difference Between CRC & JV Card?

CRC, most commonly known as B-form, is for minors under 18 years old. The JV Card is an alternative for the same age group but contains a smart chip to better keep the data. Moreover, it contains details about the child, including an advanced biometric identity for children under 18, a child’s photo, a complete residential address, academic details, and health and vaccination records.

Can Parents alone Apply For a child’s JV Card?

No, the presence of the child is very important for applying, as NADRA requires biometrics of the child as well.

I have two JV Cards. Can I Cancel One?

Yes, you can. Visit the nearby NADRA center and apply for DUP clearance. It will allow you to keep one of the JV cards.

What Are the Timings Of NADRA’s Mega Centers?

All NADRA Mega centers provide services 24/7.