NADRA Launches Nishan Pakistan Platform To Empower Startups

NADRA recently launched the Beta version of the Nishan Pakistan Platform. Let me tell you that it is a platform designed to empower startups. It will enable small and medium-sized businesses in the country to make the most of their digital ID stack. It is no doubt a game-changing platform for young entrepreneurs and startups.

Nadra Launches Beta Version of Nishan Pakistan Platform

According to NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik:

“Nishan Pakistan is a game-changer platform created to empower commercial startups and young entrepreneurs with reliable and contactless biometric verification through secure data sharing with NADRA.”

He further stated that this is the first of its type; an online, secure, and open digital identity authentication platform in the country. The platform offers endless possibilities and a plethora of use cases for businesses including customer identification through biometrics. The platform will also offer an API gateway and a cutting-edge sandbox to allow you to experience a smooth integration with other systems. In addition to that, it will also provide a set of services to help businesses with a seamless, consistent, and connected experience. Nadra claims that it will contribute to constant efforts of making Pakistan a truly digital nation.

The new platform is tipped to set the stage for the kind of market-creating innovation that runs the economic motor of a country. It will help in creating jobs and profits to promote a changing culture in society. Reports claim that Nishan Pakistan has been rolling out for testing. Moreover, NADRA is also looking out for feedback to improve the functionality of the platform in order to create a strong digital ID system. The point worth mentioning here is that all subscriptions to the platform are opened currently. Interested businesses can submit applications and wait for the approval process which needs 10-15 days to complete, according to a promotional video.

