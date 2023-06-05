NADRA Launches Unique Iris Biometric Verification System

NADRA has recently deployed a unique Iris Recognition System (IRS). This all-new system is designed to identify citizen deduplication in order to strengthen the biometric verification system of Pakistan. The newly launched IRS technology is tipped to complement the existing Nadra biometric verification system.

IRS Technology Rolls Out In Mega Centers To Complement NADRA Biometric Verification

The Iris recognition system was piloted with great success at NADRA Headquarters. Moreover, it has now been rolled out in NADRA Mega Centres at Blue Area Islamabad, PECO Road Lahore, and DHA Karachi. Reports claim that there will be phased deployment of the technology as it will continue across all 700 NRCs nationwide.

It was revealed in a statement by the data regulation authority that:

“After the launch of fingerprint matching as the first biometric deduplication modality over a decade ago — which was afterward strengthened with facial-image matching capability — the newly-introduced Iris technology will compliment the existing biometric system”

Now, let’s dig into how this technology works. Nadra explained that the automated biometric identification modality records distinctive patterns within a ring-shaped area enveloping the pupil of each eye for identification. It would not be wrong to say that IRS is an extremely reliable and accurate identification method with negligible false match rates. It definitely marks a significant leap forward in securing citizens’ identities. Isn’t it? The fact is that since no two irises are the same, such mode of verification is not susceptible to identity duplication and theft.

Just for your information, Iris scanning is done through a special infrared camera to read and digitize iris patterns, so, it is almost impossible to fake or spoof iris identity. Nadra thinks that IRS will not only further strengthen its unique identity issuance system but it will also include biometric identification of children as well. It is a good step in securing the identities of Pakistani citizens. What do you think?

Also Read: Oppo Launches MR Glass Developer Edition In Collaboration with Qualcomm – PhoneWorld