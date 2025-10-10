NADRA Pak ID App: A Step Toward a Digitally Empowered Pakistan

Pakistan’s Leap Toward E-Governance

Through its ground-breaking Pak ID mobile application, the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has formally transformed the process by which Pakistani people receive identity cards and legal papers. This innovation is a significant step toward e-governance’s broader adoption throughout Pakistan and the country’s digital transformation.

The Pak ID app enables users to apply for Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), Family Registration Certificates (FRCs), and other necessary documents without going to physical centers. It has radically changed how the general public may access identity services, according to NADRA sources. Now, citizens may use their smartphones to handle the entire procedure digitally, from submitting an application to undergoing biometric verification.

Record Growth and Public Adoption

According to Nadra, In just three months, over 1.2 million applications have been processed through the app, while more than 10 million citizens have downloaded it. This makes Pak ID one of the most trusted and widely used public service apps in Pakistan.”

Smart Features Enhancing User Convenience

The mobile application’s biometric authentication, document upload, and real-time monitoring features make it easier for users to monitor the progress of their cases. Currently, NADRA handles over 10,000 cases per day on average through the app, significantly improving citizen convenience and efficiency.

Surge in Digital Applications Reflects Public Trust

Additionally, NADRA authorities disclosed that the app has resulted in a 45% rise in digital applications, indicating the nation’s increasing confidence in online identity systems. An important turning point in Pakistan’s e-governance development has been reached with the Pak ID program, which shows how contemporary technology can streamline bureaucratic processes and improve the speed, security, and accessibility of public services.

By the end of the current fiscal year, NADRA wants to increase the number of registration counters in Karachi from 359 to 550 as part of its growth plans. The goal of this action is to reduce wait times for citizens and improve service delivery even more.

Facilitation for Senior Citizens

To support its modernization agenda, NADRA is adding a number of new digital capabilities in addition to growing its physical facilities. The introduction of an online “Proof of Life” function for seniors using the Pak Identity mobile app is one of these. Seniors will benefit from this invention by being able to verify their identities from the comfort of their own homes, particularly those who have difficulty with biometric verification because of age or health issues.

The system will also allow close family members to assist elderly users in completing the digital process, ensuring inclusivity and convenience for all. In order to ensure accurate information in the national digital identification database, NADRA has also advised residents to register all significant life events, such as births, marriages, and deaths, with their union councils.

Launch of Self-Service Kiosks Across Major Cities

In a further step toward automation, NADRA has started producing self-service Kiosks locally, which are comparable to ATMs and will enable citizens to complete registration procedures and renew ID cards without having to go to NADRA offices. In order to make digital identification access more convenient than before, these kiosks will initially be placed in Karachi mega centers before moving on to airports, train stations, retail centers, and other public areas.