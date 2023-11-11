NADRA Pakistan Origin Card (POC): Eligibility Criteria & Application Procedure

NADRA not only facilitates Pakistani citizens but also has a multiple number of initiatives for Overseas Pakistanis and foreigners. They can easily register themselves with NADRA to enjoy different facilities. For instance, NICOP facilitates those Pakistanis who move abroad for studies or business purposes. In the same way, Pakistan Origin Card (POC) has been designed for foreigners or former citizens of the country. The POC program provides eligible foreigners with outstanding incentives to get back to their roots. In this article, I’ll share a complete guide on how to apply for a NADRA Pakistan Origin Card together with its benefits and eligibility criteria. Let’s get started!

Eligibility Criteria for Pakistan Origin Card (POC)

If you want to get your hands on the POC, you need to meet certain standards. You are eligible for POC if you are:

Numerous Visa-free entries in Pakistan

Unlimited Stay in Pakistan

Ability to purchase or sell properties in Pakistan

Open & use bank accounts in Pakistan

Quick immigration process

Application for jobs within the country

POC Card serves as ID proof to present you to any authority in Pakistan.

Documents Required for POC:

It is pertinent to mention here that all applicants who are above 21 years old and want to get POC, need to apply for cancellation of CNIC/CRC/NICOP prior to the whole application process. Moreover, they also need to return their original CNIC/NICOP to the concerned NRC. Foreign nationals need to attach an affidavit with their application while overseas Pakistanis with dual nationalities are suggested to apply for NICOP prior to the application. They can also provide a renunciation certificate to prove the cancellation of their Pakistani CNIC.

The list of some crucial documents for the application:

A Copy of Your CNIC/NICOP

CNIC/NICOP/Passport of your parents/grandparents who are Pakistani nationals (Any appropriate documents proving your relationship with them)

CNIC/POC/Passport of your siblings/relatives who are Pakistani nationals (Any suitable documents proving your relationship with them)

Attested copy of the marriage certificate

CNIC/NICOP/Passport of your spouse (Pakistani national)

You need to provide a few of the above-mentioned documents depending on your particular case.

How to Apply For Nadra Pakistan Origin Card (POC)?

Now, let’s dig into the application procedure. You can apply for a POC card via NADRA’s online portal. NADRA is also bringing this facility to its PAK ID App soon. However, right now, there is only one way to apply for POC i.e. through the online portal. Follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to NADRA’s online portal

Click on “Apply For POC”

Log into your existing account or register for a new one

Click on Accept & Continue

Click on New Application

Select “Issuance of Identity Document”

Choose POC

Select the options according to your requirements and submit the form.

In the end, you will have to pay the processing fee of the application through a debit or credit card. Try to enter the correct information; otherwise, NADRA may reject it.

Smart POC Categories

You can apply for Smart POC in the following categories:

New

Renewal

Modification

Cancellation

POC Fee Structure

NADRA allows you to choose the delivery type for all services. Let’s have a look at this table:

Service Type Normal (31 days) Urgent (23 days) Executive (7 days) New Card $150 N/A $200 Renew POC $150 N/A $200 Modification $200 $250 $300 Cancellation of POC N/A N/A $15

NADRA Online Tracking

You’ll get a tracking number from NADRA to check the status of your application. It is generally a 12-digit code issued on your application form. The tracking number helps you find your application’s progress. Moreover, it also tells you about the expected date to receive your overseas card. For further information, head to the NADRA website or call +9251111786100 for the NADRA helpline.

FAQs

Is NADRA POC An Identity Document?

Yes, it is. It is actually proof of your identity just like a NIC.

Is It Possible for Foreigners Having POC to Operate Bank Accounts in Pakistan?

Yes! All the people who own a POC can open bank accounts and operate them like normal citizens.

Can I Get NADRA POC instantly?

No, the executive option takes a minimum of 7 days. All other options take almost a month.

What Is The Difference Between NICOP & POC?

NICOP is an identity card for Overseas Pakistanis living abroad. On the other hand, POC is an identity card issued to Pakistani origin people who have lost their Pakistani nationality.

Can I Surrender/Cancel my POC?

Yes, you can. You can apply for the cancellation process through the online portal as well.

Check Out: How To Apply for a NADRA Juvenile Card in Pakistan? – PhoneWorld