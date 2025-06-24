NADRA Rolls Out Biometric & Iris Scans in New B-Form Rules

In a major update to Pakistan’s national ID framework, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has officially rolled out technology-driven changes to the B-Form (Child Registration Certificate). New NADRA B-Form biometric rules 2025 now require biometric verification and iris scans for children aged 3 and above. This shift, announced under new rules, marks a significant evolution in how the country handles digital identity and child registration.

The new measures, implemented as part of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s digital governance directive, are aimed at enhancing accuracy, reducing forgery, and aligning Pakistan’s civil registration system with global digital ID practices.

Age-Wise Requirements for CRC (B-Form) in 2025

Age Group New Requirements Under 3 years No biometrics or photo needed 3–10 years Photo mandatory; iris scan where available 10–18 years Full biometric data, including fingerprints, photo, and iris scan

Each child will now receive an individual CRC with a defined validity period, making it a more secure and trackable document within NADRA’s integrated digital database.

Why Biometric & Iris Data?

With rising global threats of identity fraud, child trafficking, and undocumented migration, secure digital ID frameworks are crucial. NADRA’s upgraded CRC system uses multimodal biometrics, a combination of fingerprint, facial recognition, and iris scanning, to ensure every identity is authentic, tamper-proof, and unique.

The iris scan, though optional for children aged 3–10, is a cutting-edge layer that’s gaining popularity in child ID systems worldwide. Unlike fingerprints, iris patterns remain stable from a very young age and offer non-intrusive but highly accurate biometric matching.

Fee Structure and Processing Times

Standard B-Form Fee : Rs. 50 (Processing time: 7 days)

Executive B-Form Fee: Rs. 500 (Processing time: 1 day)

The fee structure remains highly affordable, especially considering the high-tech identity features being integrated.

NADRA B-Form biometric rules 2025: National Digital Identity at the Core

With this move, NADRA is essentially pushing Pakistan toward a “digital identity from cradle to grave” model, a concept advocated by the World Bank and various digital transformation bodies. The child’s CRC could eventually become the foundational ID for school enrollments, health cards, social safety nets, and more.

Privacy advocates, however, have called for transparent policies on data retention, parental consent, and security protocols, especially since minors’ biometric data is sensitive and long-lasting.

Still, tech insiders view this shift as inevitable.

