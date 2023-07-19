Nadra Service Codes Let You Get Required Information Through Single SMS

Nadra is Pakistan’s national database and registration authority. From issuing national identity cards, passports, and other important documents, Nadra is in charge of keeping a database of all Pakistani nationals. The good piece of information is that Nadra has made things quite easy for all the citizens by introducing Nadra Service Codes or you can say Nadra SMS Services. In this blog, I will jot down all SMS codes together with the information you can get using them.

Significance of Nadra Service Codes

The fact is that using Nadra service codes is quite simple. All you need is a mobile phone with an SMS capability. The required message needs just to be sent to the specified number provided by Nadra in order to use a service. You can use these SMS codes for NADRA SIM Tracking. It will give you information regarding the number of SIM cards registered against the CNIC number, the activation date, the network operator, the type of SIM card, and ownership details as well. This is not it. The Nadra SMS codes can be used for other things besides sim tracking, like checking the registration status, verifying CNIC, checking the details regarding your automobile, and whatnot. Let’s have a look at the table:

List Of Nadra Codes

USSD Purpose 8521 To Check whether your car was stolen or not 7000 CNIC verification or citizen verification 8400 Details regarding the status of your application for CNIC. 9888 , Watan Card or Flood Beneficiaries verification 9777 Pakistan Card 8300 Voters registration status 8500 PM National Health Program 8009 Nadra Family Tree Verification 9966 To Know Whether You Are Filer/Non-Filer 668 No. of SIMS on Different Networks 1166 To Know Whether You Are Vaccinated Against Corona or Not 9780 Sehat Sahulat Card 8171 Ehsas Registration

I have shared a few screenshots of the codes that I have run. Let’s have a look:

Keep In Mind!! The point worth mentioning here is that most of the above codes are not free of charge. For instance, NADRA CNIC Verification Online Through SMS charges Rs. 10+tax per SMS. You need to have a balance on your mobile otherwise you will not get the result against SMS. You will be charged PKR 2 + tax for each SMS against 668 in order to know about no. of SIMs. So, the charges vary for all Nadra Codes.

It would not be wrong to say that starting from sim monitoring and confirming the registration status of mobile phone SIM cards, the Nadra shortcodes are quite helpful. It’s important to utilize this service carefully and to double-check the data you’ve gleaned from other sources. Many people are benefiting from this convenient initiative by NADRA as it helps them bypass waiting queues and physical presence.

