NADRA is working on Pakistan’s first digital national identity app and digital system for verification of documents at citizen’s doorsteps. The news has come from the Chairman of NADRA, Muhammad Tariq Malik. This app and the digital system will make the overall process easy especially during Covid days when most people avoid going out. Also, it will be a big relief for those people who cannot easily go out due to any disability.

While a talk show on a private news channel, NADRA Chairman revealed that that National Database and Registration Authority has recently introduced PAK-ID mobile app for both Android and iOS users. This application helps people with national ID card submission, as this app can be sued to enroll fingerprint and face biometrics, as well as capturing documents for submission.

NADRA to Launch Pakistan’s first digital national identity app

He further revealed that with this futuristic mobile app, Pakistan has become the first country to introduce ID technology. This technology will not only digitalize the overall system but will also revolutionize the economy and create more job opportunities for the young generation. He also added that digital ID will help modernize business activities in the country and related services.

Muhammad Tariq Malik did not share any exact date or month for the launch of this application but he said that it is expected to be made public in the next year.

No doubt, this is the first time that the government is taking a keen interest in a public-private partnership which has brought some mega projects for NADRA. It is also promoting e-system to facilitate the people and help them get rid of paper procedures that were going on till now.

While all the initiatives are quite good, the only core thing to be enlightened is that these systems should be user-friendly so that most people are able to better understand and use them.

Also Read: Standing Committee Instructs to PTA & NADRA to Take Strict Action against Illegal Sims Activation