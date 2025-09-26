NADRA Unveils Online ‘Proof of Life’ for Pensioners to Ease Verification Woes

In a bid to modernize public service delivery, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out an online “Proof of Life” service for pensioners, a reform designed to remove one of the biggest hurdles senior citizens face in accessing their pensions: physical fingerprint verification.

The new feature, integrated into the Pak Identity mobile application, will allow pensioners to digitally confirm their identity without repeated visits to government offices. This development is particularly significant for elderly citizens whose fingerprints often fade with age, making biometric authentication unreliable.

This solution is aimed at ensuring convenience and dignity for our senior citizens. It provides a sustainable digital pathway for pensioners who have struggled with outdated verification methods. -Syed Shabahat Ali, NADRA’s Director of Media

NADRA Online Proof of Life: A Lifeline for Senior Citizens

The pension verification process has long been a source of frustration. Many elderly citizens endure repeated trips to NADRA centres, often accompanied by family members, only to face biometric rejections due to weak or unreadable fingerprints. This has delayed pension disbursements and caused emotional and financial strain.

Digital verification is expected to change that. By shifting proof of life from physical queues to digital platforms, the service reduces bureaucracy and restores a sense of autonomy to pensioners.

What This Means for Governance

NADRA’s latest move is part of Pakistan’s gradual transition towards digital-first governance. It signals a growing recognition that e-services can solve longstanding problems in public administration, particularly for vulnerable groups.

If implemented successfully, the “Proof of Life” feature could become a blueprint for other welfare-related digital reforms, ensuring benefits reach citizens without unnecessary barriers.

However, experts caution that the system must address challenges such as digital literacy, smartphone penetration, and internet connectivity, especially for pensioners in rural areas. Without these safeguards, digital exclusion could mirror the same inequities the reform aims to solve.

