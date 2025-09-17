The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced a major step to make its services more inclusive. NADRA will soon introduce face recognition technology for senior citizens. This service will help those who face problems with fingerprint verification due to age.

For many years, senior citizens have struggled with biometric systems. Fingerprints often fade with age, making verification difficult. This has caused delays and frustration for many people. With facial recognition, NADRA aims to solve this problem and ensure smooth access to ID services.

NADRA spokesperson Shabbahat Ali also shared details about the plan. He said the new technology would benefit senior citizens the most. He also highlighted the importance of registering children at birth. According to him, not registering a child means depriving them of their basic rights.

NADRA Upgrades Biometric System with Face Recognition for Senior Citizens

NADRA issues a Juvenile Card for individuals under 18. This card remains valid until they become adults. To apply for a child’s ID, the CNIC of at least one parent is mandatory, even if the other parent is not available. In cases of divorce, a Union Council certificate will be required.

Apart from introducing new technology, NADRA is also expanding its services in major cities. For instance, Karachi currently has 359 counters across its centers. The authority plans to add more counters and mega centers to meet growing demand and provide better services to the public.

Shabbahat Ali explained that these steps show NADRA’s commitment to inclusivity. “This initiative reflects NADRA’s commitment to ensuring every citizen’s right to identity,” he said.

The introduction of face recognition could be a game-changer. It will reduce dependence on fingerprints and make services more accessible to elderly citizens. This move is part of NADRA’s broader strategy to modernise its systems and improve service delivery for everyone.

At the same time, NADRA continues to emphasise early registration of children. Parents should also register a child at birth to protect their fundamental rights. With the Juvenile Card system, young citizens are given recognition until they officially become adults.

Here is a quick look at the upcoming service updates from NADRA:

Facial Recognition: For elderly citizens with fingerprint issues.

For elderly citizens with fingerprint issues. Juvenile Card: Issued for individuals under 18, valid until adulthood.

Issued for individuals under 18, valid until adulthood. Child ID Requirement: At least one parent’s CNIC is mandatory.

At least one parent’s CNIC is mandatory. Divorce Cases: Union Council certificate required.

NADRA’s latest move is seen as a big step towards inclusive digital identity services. It ensures that age or physical challenges do not block access to essential ID documents.

As the rollout begins, many are now asking: will this technology also extend to other vulnerable groups? And how soon can it be implemented across the country? We will soon get the answers of these.