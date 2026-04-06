NADRA’s Pak ID App Just Got Smarter, Passport Scan and Facial Recognition Now Built In

NADRA’s Pak ID app has received its most significant feature update in recent memory, and for millions of Pakistanis navigating visa and identity applications from home or abroad, the two additions in version 5.5.7 could save considerable time and frustration.

What Is New in Version 5.5.7

The National Database and Registration Authority has introduced two core enhancements in the latest Pak ID update: passport capture with automated data entry, and a dedicated biometric verification section powered by facial recognition.

Both features target the same underlying problem, reducing the manual effort, errors, and friction that have historically made government application processes more cumbersome than they need to be.

Passport Capture: No More Manual Data Entry

The first new feature allows users to either upload an existing photo of their passport or capture it directly through the app’s camera. Once the image is submitted, the system automatically extracts key information, including the user’s name, passport number, and expiry date, and populates the relevant fields without requiring manual input.

For anyone who has ever mistyped a passport number on a government form or spent time cross-referencing documents to ensure accuracy, this is a meaningful quality-of-life improvement. Automated extraction reduces human error, speeds up the application process, and removes one of the most tedious steps in identity-related paperwork.

Advanced Biometrics: Facial Recognition Across All Categories

The second addition is a dedicated biometric verification section that brings facial recognition capability to all application categories within the app. Previously, biometric verification within Pak ID was limited or inconsistent depending on the application type. Version 5.5.7 standardises this across the board, creating a unified and seamless verification experience regardless of what a user is applying for.

Facial recognition as a biometric tool offers a balance of security and convenience; it is harder to spoof than a PIN or password, requires no physical hardware beyond the phone’s front camera, and takes seconds to complete when implemented well.

Global Reach, 193 Countries

One of the more significant aspects of this update is its scope. NADRA has confirmed that citizens from 193 countries can now apply for any visa category through the updated Pak ID app with greater ease. For Pakistan’s large overseas diaspora, the ability to handle identity and visa applications digitally without visiting a Pakistani consulate or embassy is a substantial convenience.

Combined with the passport capture and biometric features, the updated app positions Pak ID as a genuinely functional remote identity management tool rather than a supplementary digital front for processes that still require physical presence.

The update is available now. Users with the Pak ID app already installed can update to version 5.5.7 through the Google Play Store on Android or the Apple App Store on iOS. New users can download the app directly from either platform.