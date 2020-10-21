NASA Appoints Nokia to Deploy First-Ever Cellular Network on Moon





Finnish telecommunications equipment manufacturer Nokia recently told that it had been picked by U.S. space agency NASA to deploy the first mobile network on the moon by late 2022. So yeah, it’s officially a fact now that mobile networks are going to be lunar soon.

The main project encompasses the building and launch of an ultra-compact, low-power, space-resilient, end-to-end LTE solution on the moon surface. For the purpose, Nokia has collaborated with Intuitive Machines to integrate a network that will automatically configure itself upon deployment and consequently establish the first-ever LTE connection on the lunar surface.

This proclaims a historical chapter in Nokia’s history, as the company has been given the honour of building an LTE/4G network on the moon. Basically, it will be able to offer critical communication services for a range of data transmission applications such as command and control functions in spaceships, remote control of lunar robot explorers, real-time navigation, and streaming of high-quality video

Marcus Weldon, Chief Technology Officer at Nokia believes that his company is, yet again, poised to initiate an innovative development for humanity. On the development, he said,

Reliable, resilient and high-capacity communications networks will be key to supporting sustainable human presence on the lunar surface. By building the first high-performance wireless network solution on the moon, Nokia Bell Labs is once again planting the flag for pioneering innovation beyond the conventional limits.

Nokia’s lunar network will be designed with respect to the harsh conditions of outer space in mind. The fully integrated cellular network will be very resilient and flexible and will be able to meet the sheer size, weight, and power constraints of space payloads.

