NASA calls people to design toilets for space missions

It is possible to overlook because, after sending 240 astronauts over two decades to the International Space Station, since December 1972, humans have not walked onto the Moon. Today, when NASA is planning to put the first woman and next guy on Earth’s moon by 2024, certain simple requirements ought to be met — starting with a toilet that functions.

NASA is calling on people around the globe to help build a lightweight microgravity and lunar gravity commode. This week, the aptly called Lunar Loo Challenge launched, allowing everyone to apply a design that could be modified for use in NASA’s Artemis lunar landers. But, rightly you might wonder, there aren’t any space toilets?

“NASA’s Human Landing System Program is looking for a smaller , more efficient device of the next generation that is capable of working both in microgravity and lunar gravity”, the agency explained. While astronauts are in the cabin and out of their suits, they will need a toilet with the same capabilities as those on Earth here.

For a shot at popular attention and an item of official NASA merchandise, creatives under the age of 18 can compete in the Junior categor.y The competition ends on the 17th of August 2020.