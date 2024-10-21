Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro

TECNO is set to make waves in the tech world with the launch of the new SPARK 30 Pro – Transformer Edition. This exclusive version of the SPARK 30 Pro is designed for fans who appreciate cutting-edge technology and iconic pop culture collaborations. It combines TECNO’s signature high-performance technology with bold, futuristic design elements reminiscent of the beloved Transformers characters.

Naseem Shah, the celebrated cricketer and national pride, has been chosen as the brand ambassador for the new TECNO SPARK 30 Pro – Transformer Edition. Just as Naseem has continually pushed the limits on the cricket field, TECNO is dedicated to breaking barriers in technology and design. This collaboration highlights TECNO’s commitment to connecting with a diverse and dynamic audience by partnering with individuals who embody the values of hard work, determination, and excellence.

The phone features an eye-catching back cover inspired by the Transformers theme and offers impressive features such as a 108 MP main camera with AI enhancement, ensuring stunning, high-resolution photos in every setting. Selfie enthusiasts will love the 13MP front camera, which features a glowing selfie mode with three adjustable light settings, ensuring stunning portraits in any lighting.

The phone’s 120 Hz AMOLED eye care display provides a smooth and immersive viewing experience, perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. It features 2160Hz PWM dimming for comfort in low light and 1700 nits peak brightness for clear, vibrant visuals in any setting.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor, the SPARK 30 Pro is built to handle multitasking, gaming, and everyday tasks effortlessly. With a 5-year lag-free guarantee, users can trust that their phone will maintain the same smooth performance from day one.

A 5000mAh battery fuels the new SPARK 30 Pro, especially designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle. With 33W fast charging, you can quickly recharge and reduce downtime, staying connected and productive. The phone also comes with 128GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM (including 8GB of extended RAM), giving you ample space for apps, photos, and videos, while enabling smooth multitasking whether you’re gaming, streaming, or running multiple apps simultaneously.

The TECNO SPARK 30 Pro enhances your digital experience with 4.5G fast network support, providing lightning-fast data speeds for uninterrupted streaming, quick downloads, and smooth browsing. It also offers an infrared remote-control feature, allowing you to use the phone to control compatible home appliances. To complete the experience, the phone’s symmetrical stereo sound delivers immersive audio, making it ideal for enjoying movies, music, and gaming.

TECNO’s emphasis on user-friendly technology and sleek design makes the Transformer Edition SPARK 30 Pro a must-have for those looking for innovation with a nostalgic touch, all while staying within budget. Priced at just 45,999 PKR, this smartphone offers exceptional value without compromising on style or performance.

