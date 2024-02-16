Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Series!

TECNO, the leading smartphone brand in Pakistan, has just announced its brand ambassador for the SPARK 20 series. The collaboration with the renowned Pakistani cricketer perfectly resonates with TECNO’s tagline, ‘Stop at Nothing,’ emphasizing the commitment to delivering innovative products and excellence.

The brand has chosen Naseem as the ambassador for the SPARK 20 series due to his dynamic style, youthful energy, hard work, consistent progress in his professional field, resilience in the face of challenges, and a positive attitude toward life.

“It is a matter of great honor and pleasure to join hands with TECNO, a name that shares my commitment to excellence. Over time, TECNO has emerged as a prominent technology brand, known for offering quality products with stylish designs and innovative features, all at competitive prices. I certainly can’t wait to try out all the new additions to the SPARK 20 series. Together, we aim to redefine the smartphone experience and inspire consumers to ‘Stop at Nothing’ in their pursuit of innovation and quality”, Naseem Shah.

With the aim of strengthening TECNO’s standing among smartphone consumers in Pakistan, Naseem Shah will play a pivotal role in spearheading the marketing efforts for the series. His influence and appeal will be leveraged to connect with the right audience and create a significant impact in the mobile phone market.

TECNO Pakistan says,

“We welcome Naseem Shah as the brand ambassador for our new SPARK 20 Series. His strong athletic style and dedication to sports mirror our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technological advancements. Naseem’s compelling persona and charismatic charm will transform this ambassadorship into an interesting collaboration for the year 2024.”

Naseem Shah will be the face of all major events and campaigns for the SPARK 20 series throughout the year. According to reports, the brand has exciting collaborations and surprises in store for its audience, making Naseem an integral part of this journey.sWe’re super excited to see what cool stuff they have got lined up for us this year!

