NASTP & Khazana Cloud to Build Pakistan’s First Hyperscale Data Center

National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) and Khazana Cloud have joined hands to launch the first-ever Pakistan’s hyperscale data center. The facility will be entirely powered by Huawei. Moreover, it aims to revolutionize Pakistan’s digital landscape by delivering state-of-the-art cloud and AI solutions.

NASTP is a prestigious R&D hub led by the Pakistan Air Force. It operates facilities in major cities including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Kamra. On the other hand, Khazana Cloud is Pakistan’s first hyperscale cloud provider that offers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions. This new partnership represents a major leap forward in Pakistan’s technological infrastructure, ensuring all data resides securely within Pakistan’s borders while offering ultra-low latency for critical applications.

Pakistan’s Hyperscale Data Center Set to Transform Digital Services

There have been no words regarding the specific details of the location and technical specifications of the hyperscale data center yet. However, the impact of the venture is anticipated to be monumental. Huawei, already a key player in global data center developments, is at the core of this initiative. The tech giant has reportedly partnered with institutions in Nicaragua and Algeria for similar projects. It showcases the company’s expertise in delivering robust data infrastructure. Furthermore, Huawei recently collaborated with the National Bank of Pakistan for a separate data center facility.

Pakistan’s growing dependence on digital solutions has boosted data center development. According to the Data Center Map, Pakistan currently houses 22 data centers across Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. Operators include PTCL, Multinet, Chapal, Supernet, Cybernet, and Vision Telecom among others. In June 2023, the University of Turbat in Pakistan also launched a new data center. The first phase of completion resulted in the deployment of a 1MW solar project at the university.

With this latest initiative, NASTP and Khazana Cloud are setting a new benchmark for Pakistan. Moreover, they are also paving the way for advancements in cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

Check Out: Council of Islamic Ideology Declares VPN Usage In Pakistan as ‘Un-Islamic’ – PhoneWorld