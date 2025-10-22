The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology recently held a meeting to discuss important matters related to Pakistan’s telecom and digital landscape. The key highlight of the meeting was the Digital Media 2025 bill.

During the session, the committee also reviewed the agenda concerning the sale and purchase of properties owned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

National Assembly Committee Postpones Digital Media 2025 Bill

According to available information, PTCL has started the process to auction one of its major real estate assets — a 13,583-square-yard (about 27-kanal) commercial plot located on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. This area is in the city’s prime business zone, making the property highly valuable in PTCL’s portfolio.

Given the significance of the matter, the committee decided to conduct the discussions in-camera, meaning the proceedings would remain confidential and not open to the public or media.

In addition to the PTCL property issue, the committee also discussed the Digital Media 2025 Bill, introduced by Shahida Rehmani. The bill aims to address growing concerns about obscenity and vulgarity on social media platforms in Pakistan. However, after initial deliberations, the committee decided to postpone the bill for further review and consideration.

The postponement suggests that more time is needed to analyze the bill’s potential implications on freedom of expression and online regulations before it is formally approved or implemented.

The meeting highlighted two major themes: the management of valuable national assets and the need for responsible digital governance. Both topics reflect ongoing efforts by lawmakers to balance economic interests with ethical and social concerns in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital environment.