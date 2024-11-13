National Assembly Committee Uncovers NADRA Data Breach Impacting 2.7 Million Pakistanis

In a recent meeting of Pakistan’s National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior, unsettling revelations appeared concerning a large-scale NADRA data breach. According to NADRA Chairman Lieutenant General Munir Afsar, the personal data of 2.7 million Pakistanis was stolen in past years due to internal collusion and security lapses. As a result, six officials, including a Grade 19 officer, were dismissed. Moreover, stringent reforms are now underway to control further breaches.

The committee, led by Raja Khurram Nawaz, scrutinized NADRA’s actions in protecting citizen data and questioned its accountability practices. During the session, committee member Agha Rafiullah voiced grave concerns, slamming NADRA’s slow response to the breach. Moreover, he questioned why particular officials implicated in the case still remain within the organization.

Millions at Risk as NADRA Data Breach Sparks National Assembly Debate

One of the most alarming aspects of the breach is the alleged role of NADRA officials in issuing identity cards to Afghan nationals. NADRA has reportedly blocked over 150,000 fraudulent ID cards obtained through collusion with officials. Afsar stated that adjustments to identification requirements under previous governments facilitated the registration of some Afghan nationals, but underscored that corrective actions are now being taken.

Other than security concerns, NADRA’s operational limitations were a key point in the meeting. Afsar summarized that 61 tehsils—mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan—lack local offices, restraining NADRA’s ability to serve citizens effectively. He also clarified that 87% of NADRA’s Rs57 billion budget is allocated to salaries, confining resources for expanding services. To enhance accessibility, NADRA aims to expand its fleet of operational vans, with 75 out of the new 90 vans equipped with satellite connectivity to reach remote regions.

Underlining the dilemma of Pakistan’s Bihari community, Agha Rafiullah suggested NADRA to expedite efforts to recognize Bihari individuals who have long struggled to obtain formal identification. He highlighted that the lack of identity cards prevents this community’s children from accessing education and job opportunities, calling it a “matter of urgent reform.”

Furthermore, Afsar assured the committee that audit protocols are being reinforced. Moreover, NADRA will implement additional security measures, including mandatory registration for all officials handling susceptible data. This meeting has highlighted the critical need for improved data security and accountability within NADRA as it navigates complex challenges and aims to rebuild trust among Pakistanis in protecting their personal information.

Check Out: Ufone & PTCL Introduce E-Bike Initiative to Empower Female Students at Rawalpindi Women University – PhoneWorld