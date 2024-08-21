National Assembly IT Committee Questions PTA Over Internet Disruptions & Social Media Blockades
The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Syed Amin ul Haque, recently held a critical meeting to address the internet disruptions and social media blockades across Pakistan. The session included participation from key figures such as IT Minister Shaza Fatima, PTA Chairman Major General (Retd) Hafeez-ur-Rehman, and Opposition Leader Omar Ayub. The major topic of discussion during this meeting was uncovering the causes of internet service disruptions and holding the responsible commodities accountable.
Syed Amin ul Haque expressed his discontent at the absence of PTCL’s President, mentioning that members of the Standing Committee had also left their work to attend the session. The Chairman even directed PTCL that either the CEO or Chairman should be present at the next meeting to explain. The absence of the SCO Chief, General Omar Ahmad Shah, was also noted. The DG SCO explained that General Shah was busy with duties at GHQ. However, the Chairman highlighted that such behavior is unacceptable.
During the session, PTA Chairman Major General (Retd) Hafeez-ur-Rehman briefed the Standing Committee on the reasons behind the internet disruptions. He disclosed that a fault in one of the submarine cables, which carries 7.5 terabytes of data to Pakistan, is the major cause of the disruption. Moreover, he said that the cable is anticipated to be repaired by August 27. Other than that, he also addressed concerns about the use of VPNs during the disruption. He explained that the data not available on CDNs was accessible through VPNs.
The committee members, especially Barrister Ali Gohar, questioned whether the undersea cable faults affected other countries or just Pakistan. In response, the PTA Chairman confirmed that only Pakistan’s submarine cable was affected. Members also asked about the legality of VPN usage, to which he admitted his lack of awareness and promised to summon the relevant officer for clarification.
According to PTA Chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman, the telecom sector suffered a loss of PKR 300 million over six days. He noted that a committee comprising CEOs of telecom companies, including Jazz and Zong, was formed to investigate the issue. Moreover, it was concluded that there was no defect at any level within their systems.
