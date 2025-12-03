A meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance witnessed strong criticism over the heavy taxes imposed on mobile phones brought into Pakistan, particularly those carried by overseas Pakistanis.

The issue was raised by MNA Ali Qasim Gilani, who said that excessive taxation on imported mobile phones was creating unnecessary hardship not only for overseas Pakistanis but also for millions of local users.

National Assembly Panel Postpones Debate on Heavy Taxes Imposed on Imported Mobile Phones

Gilani said both the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were linked to the problems faced by citizens bringing mobile devices from abroad.

“Overseas Pakistanis bring their own phones and we don’t allow them to bring even a single device without heavy taxation,” he said. “If a Pakistani brings a mobile phone from abroad, it is taxed again in Pakistan. These high taxes are pushing people towards grey-market solutions.”

He added that many users now keep two phones—one approved by PTA and another operating without local registration—because of unaffordable duties. “Taxes of all kinds can be reclaimed, but PTA-related taxes cannot,” he said, pointing out that even a six-year-old iPhone 12 carries a tax of nearly Rs 75,000.

Committee Chairman Naveed Qamar acknowledged that the matter falls within the domain of the FBR but noted that the FBR Chairman was not present at the meeting. The discussion was therefore postponed until the next session.

PTA officials clarified their position before the committee, stressing that tax policy is entirely decided by the government and the FBR. “PTA imposes no taxes,” the PTA Chairman said. “All taxation measures are implemented by the FBR.”

Speaking informally to reporters later at Parliament House, the PTA Chairman reiterated that the authority itself does not support high taxation on imported mobile devices. “The government makes these decisions. PTA would prefer lower taxes. Older mobile phones should carry significantly reduced duties,” he said.

The committee formally deferred the matter until the next meeting, leaving the debate on high-valued import duties — a long-standing grievance of overseas Pakistanis and local consumers alike — unresolved for now.