The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the slow progress in the bidding process for the Karachi IT Park project, one of Pakistan’s key technology infrastructure initiatives.

During a recent committee meeting, officials from the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) informed members that the bidding process had been conducted twice. However, no company participated in either round, resulting in further delays to the project.

National Assembly Standing Committee Expresses Concern Over Delays in Karachi IT Park Project

Committee Chairman Syed Amin-ul-Haque criticized the Ministry of Information Technology and the PSEB for their sluggish handling of the project. He noted that the pace of work on the Karachi IT Park initiative has been unsatisfactory despite its strategic importance to the country’s digital economy.

“Unfortunately, such a significant project has fallen victim to delays,” said Syed Amin-ul-Haque during the meeting. He emphasized that the Karachi IT Park is a vital development for Pakistan’s IT sector and should be treated as a priority.

The chairman directed the relevant authorities to complete the bidding process as soon as possible and ensure that construction work on the IT park begins without further delay.

The Karachi IT Park project will play a crucial role in promoting innovation, supporting technology companies, and enhancing Pakistan’s IT exports. The committee reiterated the need for swift action to prevent further setbacks and to ensure the timely completion of the project.

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