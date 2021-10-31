According to a statement issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), a cyberattack has been detected that has disrupted its services which are likely to be restored by Monday. The situation is quite alarming as the attack has cut out some services of the bank to the users.

Beware! A Cyberattack Targets National Bank of Pakistan

The statement said,

“In the late hours of the 29th and early morning of the 30th October, a cyberattack on the NBP’s servers was detected which impacted some of its services,”.

The good news is that no financial or customer data has been compromised. The bank has taken immediate steps to isolate the affected systems.

See Also: First national cybersecurity policy be fully implemented by June 2022

“Remediation efforts are underway using industry-leading subject matter experts, including international resources wherever required. “While currently the NBP’s services to its customers are disrupted, we are working to address the breach and confident that essential customer services will be restored by Monday morning. We are grateful for the understanding of our customers in this unusual situation

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has also tweeted that NBP had reported a cybersecurity-related incident that was being investigated.

SBP has also confirmed that NBP has not observed any data breach or financial loss. Also, no other bank had reported such an incident.

“The SBP is monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and soundness of the banking system,” said the central bank.

Check Also: Minister Reveals About 71000 Cyberattacks Made on FBR Portals Every Month

Source: Dawn