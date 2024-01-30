National Bank of Pakistan will collaborate with NASTP for strategic initiatives

National Bank of Pakistan and National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) have entered into an agreement, marking a substantial and noteworthy stride in their collaborative endeavors.

The event took place at the state-of-the-art NASTP Karachi establishment, where Amin Manji, the CTO and Group Chief of the Information Technology Group at NBP, joined hands with Air Commodore Ghayas Uddin, the distinguished Managing Director of NASTP Karachi, to formally execute a comprehensive agreement delineating the provision of a purpose-built facility for NBP’s IT Group at the state-of-the-art technology park.

In attendance were prominent figures from both entities, including Khawaja Mohammad Ali, the Head of Technology Strategy, Risk and Governance at NBP, and Group Captain Dr. Shoaib from NASTP, alongside other esteemed team members from both organizations.

The occasion provided a platform to underscore the inherent benefits emanating from this collaboration, including advanced training, capacity building, and various other strategic initiatives. It served as a formal declaration of commitment from both entities to the advancement of their respective technological objectives, marking the initiation of a collaborative venture encompassing mutual commitments to synergize knowledge and networks in pursuit of those objectives. The agreement signing stands as a pivotal point in the trajectory of their collaborative partnership.

In addition to formally entering into the agreement, the occasion served as an opportune platform to underscore the potential benefits inherent in this strategic collaboration. Discussions encompassed a spectrum of collaborative initiatives, ranging from specialized training programs to capacity-building endeavors to broader technological adoptions, reflecting the shared commitment of both entities to make credible and material contributions to extend existing technological frontiers.

Also Read: Faysal Bank and OPay collaborate for expanding digital merchant acceptance across Pakistan