Following a series of recent cyberattacks targeting government websites, the National Computer Emergency Response Team (National CERT) has stepped up its efforts to strengthen cybersecurity across official digital platforms. Authorities have accelerated the completion of a comprehensive cybersecurity audit aimed at identifying vulnerabilities and improving the overall security posture of government-operated websites.

According to official documents, the cybersecurity review focuses on assessing weaknesses within government websites and ensuring that appropriate cybersecurity controls are properly implemented. The audit process is currently nearing completion for several critical government websites.

National CERT Intensifies Cybersecurity Efforts After Recent Hacker Attacks on Government Websites

As part of the initiative, 300 government websites were selected for evaluation to verify the deployment and effectiveness of cybersecurity controls. These websites belong to various ministries, subordinate departments, and other government institutions.

So far, security scans have been completed for 280 of the 300 selected websites, while only 20 websites remain pending for assessment. With most of the evaluations finished, the overall completion rate of the cybersecurity audit has reached 93.3 percent, according to National CERT documentation.

The security assessment reports for the scanned websites have already been sent to the respective ministries and departments. These reports highlight a range of vulnerabilities found in website systems, servers, and applications.

Sources indicate that the identified weaknesses fall into several categories, including critical, high, medium, and low-level vulnerabilities. Such gaps in cybersecurity could potentially expose government websites to hacking attempts, data breaches, or other malicious activities if not addressed promptly.

To mitigate these risks, they have asked the government institutions to take corrective measures to strengthen the security of their websites. Authorities have also recommended immediate and concrete steps to prevent data leaks and cyber intrusions.

Among the key recommendations are the implementation of necessary security updates, improved system protections, and the effective deployment of Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) to safeguard government web platforms from cyber threats.

Officials say the accelerated cybersecurity audit and follow-up actions are part of a broader effort to enhance the resilience of government digital infrastructure and ensure the protection of sensitive public-sector data.

