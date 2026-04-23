As the first anniversary of “Marka-e-Haq” approaches, concerns over potential cyber threats have increased in Pakistan. Authorities have warned that sensitive government systems could be at risk of cyberattacks during this period, prompting urgent preventive measures across federal institutions. The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) has issued a cybersecurity alert to all federal ministries and departments, urging them to strengthen their cybersecurity frameworks. According to sources, these directives are aimed at reducing vulnerabilities and ensuring that critical systems remain secure against possible attacks.

National CERT Issues Cybersecurity Alert Amid Threats on ‘Marka-e-Haq’ Anniversary

Officials believe that the anniversary could be used as an opportunity by hostile elements to target important digital infrastructure. As a result, government institutions have been asked to increase monitoring of their networks and remain alert to any unusual or suspicious activity.

One of the key instructions includes the immediate updating of all software and systems. Outdated systems are often easier targets for cyberattacks, and authorities want to ensure that all known security gaps are addressed without delay. Along with updates, ministries have also been advised to regularly change passwords and adopt stronger authentication methods.

To further improve security, the use of multi-factor authentication has been recommended. This adds an extra layer of protection by requiring more than one form of verification before granting access to systems. Such measures can significantly reduce the chances of unauthorized access.

National CERT has also emphasized the importance of data protection. Government departments have been instructed to maintain secure data backups so that information can be restored quickly in case of a cyber incident. In addition, institutions are being asked to prepare for rapid response in the event of an attack, ensuring minimal disruption to operations.

Another major concern highlighted in the advisory is phishing. Employees have been warned to avoid clicking on suspicious emails or unknown links, as these are common methods used by attackers to gain access to systems. Awareness and caution at the individual level are seen as essential in preventing security breaches.

Authorities have stressed that all precautionary measures should be implemented immediately. The goal is to create a strong defense system that can detect and respond to threats in real time.

Finally, National CERT has instructed all organizations to report any cyberattack or suspicious activity without delay. Quick reporting can help contain threats and prevent them from spreading to other systems.

Overall, the advisory reflects a proactive approach to cybersecurity. By taking early precautions and improving system defenses, Pakistan aims to protect its digital infrastructure during a period of heightened risk.