In a world where digital content is shared in real-time and creators have growing influence, ensuring safety and responsibility on social media is more critical than ever. To help Digital Content Creators, Bloggers, Vloggers, and Influencers protect themselves and their audiences, Pakistan’s National CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) has released comprehensive guidelines aimed at fostering a safer and more secure digital environment.

These guidelines will help creators maintain a positive and responsible online presence while safeguarding their personal identity, mental well-being, and digital assets.

National CERT Issues Guidelines for Digital Content Creators to Promote Safe and Responsible Social Media Use

1. Be Aware of Deepfake Threats: With the advancement of deepfake technology, malicious actors can alter your audio or video content to make fake versions that appear real. These manipulated files can also be used to spread misinformation, damage your reputation, or commit fraud. Creators are also advised to immediately refute any fake content published in their name.

2. Strengthen Account Security: Use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and strong, unique passwords for all your social media and content accounts to prevent unauthorised access.

3. Watch Out for Phishing and Hacking: Avoid clicking on suspicious or unfamiliar links, which can be part of phishing attacks or hacking attempts designed to steal your credentials.

4. Review Privacy Settings: Regularly update and monitor your social media privacy settings to control who can see your posts, message you, or tag you in content.

5. Do Not Share Real-Time Location: Refrain from revealing your current location during live streams or posts, as it may lead to physical security threats.

6. Limit Friend Requests: Be selective in accepting requests or followers. Your fans and followers are not your personal friends, and some could have hidden intentions.

7. Monitor Comments and Messages: Consistently check comments and inboxes to detect and respond to cyberbullying or online harassment before it escalates.

8. Block and Report Abusive Users: Immediately block and report any accounts engaging in inappropriate or unethical behaviour.

9. Stay Safe Offline Too: Your public identity makes you more vulnerable offline. Be cautious about accepting unverified invitations or attending suspicious meetings.

10. Respect Digital Laws: Ensure you are compliant with copyright and digital content regulations, avoiding any infringement that may lead to legal complications.

11. Be Transparent in Brand Collaborations: When engaging in brand deals or promotions, maintain full transparency and use formal contracts to protect both parties.

12. Protect Your Mental Health: Social media criticism can be overwhelming. It’s also important to prioritise mental well-being, avoid toxic environments, and engage with positive digital communities.

13. Know Who to Contact in Emergencies: In the case of serious online threats or security breaches, contact the respective platforms or authorities immediately for assistance.

Building a Safer Digital Future

The National CERT emphasises that following these measures can help content creators maintain a secure and reputable digital presence while contributing to a responsible online ecosystem. As public figures, digital creators have both influence and vulnerability, making cyber safety and ethics essential components of their work.

National CERT remains committed to supporting creators and digital users in creating a safer, more informed, and positive Pakistani digital space.

