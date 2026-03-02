National CERT Launches Probe into Cyberattacks Targeting TV Channels, Websites

Pakistan’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (National CERT) has formally launched an investigation into a series of cyberattacks that targeted multiple private television channels, websites, and digital applications, officials confirmed on Monday.

According to National CERT authorities, complaints were received late last night regarding hacking incidents affecting several private media platforms. Two private television channels and one application were reported to have been compromised. Officials said the affected platforms have since been restored.

“Comprehensive investigations into last night’s cyber incidents are underway,” National CERT officials said, adding that an important internal meeting is currently being held to determine the nature, scope, and possible motives behind the attacks.

Sources within the Ministry of Information Technology claimed that hostile foreign actors and organized hacker groups may have been involved in the cyber activity. However, officials cautioned that definitive conclusions will only be drawn after the completion of forensic analysis.

Preliminary information suggests that hacking attempts may have targeted the streaming infrastructure of two to three internet service providers (ISPs). There is also a possibility that an attempt was made to interfere with satellite uplink systems through a device-based intrusion, though this remains under technical review.

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima has convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation. Representatives from the Ministry of IT, National CERT, the CERT Council, provincial CERTs, and sectoral computer emergency response teams are expected to participate.

National CERT officials said coordination with relevant national institutions is ongoing. A detailed report will be compiled once investigations and forensic assessments are complete.

The incident underscores growing concerns over cybersecurity threats targeting Pakistan’s digital and broadcast infrastructure.

