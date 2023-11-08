How to Apply for National Identity Card For Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP)

NADRA plays a significant role in Pakistan’s administrative system. The authority manages records and provides important identification documents to all its citizens. Moreover, it also facilitates access to different government services. The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is an identity document for Pakistani citizens who live abroad. Any citizen of Pakistan living abroad with a NICOP can travel to Pakistan without the need for a visa in case of dual nationality. It is pertinent to mention here that a passport number is a mandatory pre-requisite in all cases, especially when you want to apply for the NICOP of newborn babies, born abroad. In this article, I’ll share a comprehensive guide on how to apply for a national identity card for overseas Pakistanis. Let’s get started!

Required Documents

If you want to apply for NICOP in Pakistan, you need to have a set of some important documents to initiate the application process.

In the Presence Of Parents/Blood Relatives

CNIC or NICOP Copy of parents/blood relatives

Biometric verification of parents or blood relatives

In the Absence of Parents/Blood Relatives

If your parents or blood relatives are not present at the time of applying but you have their documents, then you will need:

CNIC or NICOP Copy of parents or blood relatives

CRC/B-Form OR Matric certificate OR passport

Attested Computerized ID card Form (attested)

If your parent’s documents are not available, you will need:

Original CNIC of parents, guardians, or blood relatives

Attested Computerized ID card form

Biometric witness of any CNIC holder

An affidavit issued by NADRA

The applicant’s presence is a must in both cases.

Eligibility Criteria For Smart NICOP

Pakistani citizens having the nationality of the following countries are eligible for the Smart NICOP:

S No. Name of Country 1 Australia 2 Belgium 3. Canada 4. Egypt 5. France 6. Iceland 7. Ireland 8. Italy 9. Jordan 10. Netherland (Holland) 11. New Zealand 12. Sweden 13. Switzerland 14. Syria 15. United Kingdom 16. United States of America 17. Bahrain 18. Finland 19. Denmark 20. Germany 21. Norway

How to Apply for National Identity Card For Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP)

There are three different methods to apply for NICOP. Let’s discuss them:

Applying For NICOP Via NRC

Visit the nearby NADRA center

Get a token from the NADRA counter

On your token call, head towards the counter

The NADRA officer will take a photograph of yours

Your fingerprints and signature will be taken as directed by the officer

Submit all relevant documents

A print form will be given to you by the officer

Get it attested by any government official

Submit it back to the nearest NRC

Application for NICOP Via Online Pak-Identity Portal

Go to the Online Pak-Identity portal on your browser

Select “National Identity Cards” Option

Click “Apply Now”

Register or Log into your existing account

Accept the terms and continue

Click on “New Application”

Select NICOP

Pick from the four different categories, including New, NICOP Cancellation, NICOP Renewal, and Modification.

Attach all required documents, provide information & submit the form

NADRA will deliver the card to your given address within the next few working days.

Applying Via PAK ID App

Open the PAK ID App

Log into your Existing Account or register for a new one

Accept Terms & Agreement

Click on “Apply Now”

Select “Issuance of Identity Document”

Select “Identity Card”

Select NICOP

Submit all the required information & documents

Submit the form

Processing & Delivery Time

The NICOP delivery and printing duration depends on the application type you have selected.

Type Time Normal 31 Days Urgent 23 Days Executive 7 Days

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA will approve the application in 48 hours if it is submitted carefully along with complete documents. However, incomplete applications will take a longer time and will cause problems.

NADRA NICOP Fee Charges

In order to find your zone and associated fees, head to this link before applying for the NIC.

Categories/Type

Zone A Service Normal Urgent Executive New Smart NICOP $39 (USD) $57 (USD) $75 (USD) Smart NICOP Modification $39 (USD) $57 (USD) $75 (USD) Smart NICOP Duplicate $39 (USD) $57 (USD) $75 (USD) Smart NICOP Renewal $39 (USD) $57 (USD) $75 (USD) Categories/Type

Zone B Service Normal Urgent Executive New Smart NICOP $20 (USD) $30 (USD) $40 (USD) Smart NICOP Modification $20 (USD) $30 (USD) $40 (USD) Smart NICOP Duplicate $20 (USD) $30 (USD) $40 (USD) Smart NICOP Renewal $20 (USD) $30 (USD) $40 (USD)