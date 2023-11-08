How To Apply For National Identity Card For Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP)
NADRA plays a significant role in Pakistan’s administrative system. The authority manages records and provides important identification documents to all its citizens. Moreover, it also facilitates access to different government services. The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is an identity document for Pakistani citizens who live abroad. Any citizen of Pakistan living abroad with a NICOP can travel to Pakistan without the need for a visa in case of dual nationality. It is pertinent to mention here that a passport number is a mandatory pre-requisite in all cases, especially when you want to apply for the NICOP of newborn babies, born abroad. In this article, I’ll share a comprehensive guide on how to apply for a national identity card for overseas Pakistanis. Let’s get started!
Required Documents
If you want to apply for NICOP in Pakistan, you need to have a set of some important documents to initiate the application process.
In the Presence Of Parents/Blood Relatives
- CNIC or NICOP Copy of parents/blood relatives
- Biometric verification of parents or blood relatives
In the Absence of Parents/Blood Relatives
If your parents or blood relatives are not present at the time of applying but you have their documents, then you will need:
- CNIC or NICOP Copy of parents or blood relatives
- CRC/B-Form OR Matric certificate OR passport
- Attested Computerized ID card Form (attested)
If your parent’s documents are not available, you will need:
- Original CNIC of parents, guardians, or blood relatives
- Attested Computerized ID card form
- Biometric witness of any CNIC holder
- An affidavit issued by NADRA
The applicant’s presence is a must in both cases.
Eligibility Criteria For Smart NICOP
Pakistani citizens having the nationality of the following countries are eligible for the Smart NICOP:
|S No.
|Name of Country
|1
|Australia
|2
|Belgium
|3.
|Canada
|4.
|Egypt
|5.
|France
|6.
|Iceland
|7.
|Ireland
|8.
|Italy
|9.
|Jordan
|10.
|Netherland (Holland)
|11.
|New Zealand
|12.
|Sweden
|13.
|Switzerland
|14.
|Syria
|15.
|United Kingdom
|16.
|United States of America
|17.
|Bahrain
|18.
|Finland
|19.
|Denmark
|20.
|Germany
|21.
|Norway
How to Apply for National Identity Card For Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP)
There are three different methods to apply for NICOP. Let’s discuss them:
Applying For NICOP Via NRC
- Visit the nearby NADRA center
- Get a token from the NADRA counter
- On your token call, head towards the counter
- The NADRA officer will take a photograph of yours
- Your fingerprints and signature will be taken as directed by the officer
- Submit all relevant documents
- A print form will be given to you by the officer
- Get it attested by any government official
- Submit it back to the nearest NRC
Application for NICOP Via Online Pak-Identity Portal
- Go to the Online Pak-Identity portal on your browser
- Select “National Identity Cards” Option
- Click “Apply Now”
- Register or Log into your existing account
- Accept the terms and continue
- Click on “New Application”
- Select NICOP
- Pick from the four different categories, including New, NICOP Cancellation, NICOP Renewal, and Modification.
- Attach all required documents, provide information & submit the form
NADRA will deliver the card to your given address within the next few working days.
Applying Via PAK ID App
- Open the PAK ID App
- Log into your Existing Account or register for a new one
- Accept Terms & Agreement
- Click on “Apply Now”
- Select “Issuance of Identity Document”
- Select “Identity Card”
- Select NICOP
- Submit all the required information & documents
- Submit the form
Processing & Delivery Time
The NICOP delivery and printing duration depends on the application type you have selected.
|Type
|Time
|Normal
|31 Days
|Urgent
|23 Days
|Executive
|7 Days
It is pertinent to mention that NADRA will approve the application in 48 hours if it is submitted carefully along with complete documents. However, incomplete applications will take a longer time and will cause problems.
NADRA NICOP Fee Charges
In order to find your zone and associated fees, head to this link before applying for the NIC.
|Categories/Type
Zone A
|Service
|Normal
|Urgent
|Executive
|New Smart NICOP
|$39 (USD)
|$57 (USD)
|$75 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Modification
|$39 (USD)
|$57 (USD)
|$75 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Duplicate
|$39 (USD)
|$57 (USD)
|$75 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Renewal
|$39 (USD)
|$57 (USD)
|$75 (USD)
|Categories/Type
Zone B
|Service
|Normal
|Urgent
|Executive
|New Smart NICOP
|$20 (USD)
|$30 (USD)
|$40 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Modification
|$20 (USD)
|$30 (USD)
|$40 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Duplicate
|$20 (USD)
|$30 (USD)
|$40 (USD)
|Smart NICOP Renewal
|$20 (USD)
|$30 (USD)
|$40 (USD)
Payment Methods for NICOP:
NADRA offers different payment options:
For Local Payments:
- Cash at NRC
- Online payment using your Credit/Debit card
For International Payments:
- Credit/Debit card (Visa/Mastercard)
- Money Order/Bank Draft
NADRA Online Tracking
You’ll get a tracking number from NADRA to check the status of your application. It is generally a 12-digit code issued on your application form or receipt. The tracking number helps you find your application’s progress. Moreover, it also tells you about the expected date to receive your overseas card. For further information, head to the NADRA website or call +9251111786100 for the NADRA helpline.
FAQs
How Can I Apply For DUP Clearance?
All Pakistani citizens have the option to keep any one of their identity cards through a NADRA DUP clearance application. There is no online method to apply for DUP clearance. You can visit a nearby NRC to apply for it. The fee charged for clearance lies between PKR 1000 and PKR 10,000, depending on the particulars.
What Are the Timings Of NADRA’s Mega Centers?
All NADRA Mega Centers provide services 24/7.
Can an overseas Pakistani Get a Duplicate Card?
Yes, he/she can. The procedure to get a duplicate is quite similar to the above process. You have to select the option of modification instead of “New” in that case.
Can I Get NICOP instantly?
No, the executive option takes a minimum of 7 days. All other options take almost a month.