National Incubation Center welcomes its 10th cohort of startups

NIC, under the umbrella of Ignite – MOITT, managed by Jazz in partnership with Teamup are all geared up for yet another exciting journey as it welcomes its 10th cohort on-board. The 9th and 10th cohorts have been different from previous cohorts, as they have joined the NIC for a fast-track incubation program. The ambitious startups have already validated their ideas prior to joining the program and will undergo an accelerated journey which will allow them to scale their startup quickly towards growth.

From 833 applications received, 48 were shortlisted for the interview process. After rigorous two-day interviews by panel of industry experts, mentors, and entrepreneurs, 21 startups were selected to join the NIC for the landmark 10th cohort. The cohort brings in startups from diverse genres and technologies, including Healthcare, E-Commerce, Sharing Economy, Agriculture and many more.

After an exciting orientation day, marked by extensive networking with team and existing startups, and many fun activities, the NIC team and our new startups are in high spirits for starting this exciting journey. We are excited to welcome the new batch at the NIC premises after a prolonged lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inducted startups will undergo a hybrid program, and many curriculum and mentoring sessions will continue to run virtually. Details of the startups inducted are as follows:

Hanavana Green– Making CBD Oil and eco-friendly sustainable cloth out of hemp plant

Big Chefs– Developing a cloud-kitchen network

EMF Technologies– Building indigenous electric bikes

Farmwalay.com– An online marketplace for livestock sector, primarily targeting the dairy

FoodBound– A one-stop online shop for restaurants & home caterers for procuring raw material and equipment

Fuelship– End-Node Safe Fuel Delivery

Low-cost Smart Electric Wheelchair– Low-cost smart wheelchair solution for differently abled people

Optistructure-A cost optimization tool for construction

Plastofuels– Converting waste plastic into fuel (petroleum products and Fuel Gas)

Dastak– A 3D cards production company

Resourceinn– A complete HR solution for SMEs

Mountain Agribusiness– A dried fruit export business

Sharing Out– Connecting neighbors to one-another and to local businesses for food-sharing

Soan.pk– Helping merchants manage their finances including sales, purchases, expenses, inventory, ledgers, accounts and profits

Tareekh.com.pk– Case flow management for law firms

Technoknowledge-Developing IT skills in individuals

Techriculture Hub– Conducting soil testing through satellite imagery

ThaykaydarSaab– An online platform for the construction industry

Words Digital Library– Converting text to speech for the blind community

IOT SOL– Developing IoT products for the local market

Zym Technologies– An AI based Advanced Collision Avoidance System for vehicles

The team at the NIC looks forward to adding value and assisting the new startups in transitioning smoothly through the rigorous, yet exciting entrepreneurial journey ahead of them. As the NIC has entered into its 5th year of operations, the induction of the 10th cohort is a hallmark in its journey. Over a period of 5 years, the NIC has incubated 231 startups in 10 cohorts.