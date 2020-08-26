National Incubation Center will hold webinar ‘Failure is part of Life’

On 31 August, the National Incubation Center (NIC) will hold a webinar entitled ‘failure is part of my life.’

The webinar will highlight critical things and useful insights we should learn from disappointment. In the workshop, not only that will be addressed but how to build a community of accepting disappointment and understanding its value. This webinar reflects on entrepreneurship experiences and brings results.

Junaid Malik, JinnByte ‘s ceo, is invited to the upcoming session whose incredible experience will give people that feel helpless and discouraged much needed inspiration. Malik is going to share his own insights and also offer valuable tips on overcoming defeat that has helped him achieve tremendous success now.

It is an incredibly helpful webinar for people who are searching for inspiration or who are in the beginning of the process. Failure is something like a stepping stone, and is also a important lesson in life. Those who believe they are lifelong losers should step back and change their outlook. In a way, any big challenge will either open more doors for you or have useful insight and expertise.

The National Incubation Center continues its dream of helping startups in their quest to establish productive businesses on a scale and eventually develop with this batch a vibrant culture of creative entrepreneurs.