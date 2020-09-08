‘National Job Portal’ find your dream job now

National Job Portal (NJP) is one of the main projects under the “DIGITAL Transition OF PAKISTAN” vision of the new government of PAKISTAN. To get a career in the public sector, it is a common forum for job seekers from all over the world. The National Career Platform offers job seekers an outstanding opportunity to search and report categorically to their dream work. The positions are advertised through a well-developed back end platform in order to preserve accountability, which just allows the employer to select the eligible applicants from a pure merit base.

National job portal has been launched by the federal government to help the unemployed, particularly the youth, find employ-ability in the public and private sectors. The site -https://njp.gov.pk/- offers the latest updates on public and private sector work prospects.

THE National Work Portal will incorporate trained qualified young people and link them and future jobs. The National Information and Technology Board (NITB) has developed the national job portal. Federal departments and agencies are expected to advertise on-portal openings.

Steps to apply online on National Job Portal

Register your Account

Complete the process of CV/Resume completion

Once you have done with the CV process, you can start searching for the job

At the end, apply for your dream job.

The citizens will be able to apply for jobs online from home. In the first phase, details of vacancies of federal agencies and provincial agencies in the second phase will be available on the job portal. According to NITB officials, the job portal will provide citizens with verified information regarding jobs.

