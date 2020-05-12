National Telecommunication Corporation conducted Video Conferencing for Prime Minister of Pakistan with CMs, CSs and Commissioners

NTC conducted Video Conference meeting for Prime Minister of Pakistan with provincial Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries and Commissioners belonging to KPK and Punjab.

To fight against Corona Pandemic, Government Offices are holding regular meetings via Video Conferencing (VC). NTC being the only Government Owned Telecom/ ICT Service Provider is rendering all its Services to Government of Pakistan.

Ever since the outbreak of Corona Pandemic, 163x Video Conferences have been arranged in various offices such as PM office, NCOC, Cabinet Division and other Government Ministries/ Division. MD NTC, Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan is leading his team from the front and has deputed special staff for the smooth conduct of the Video Conferences.

NTC stands shoulder to shoulder with the Government of Pakistan in the fight against Corona Pandemic and will continue to discharge its legal obligations under this difficult time.