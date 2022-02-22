Nation’s heartthrob becomes the new face for XIAOMI Pakistan

Global tech giant recently signed Ahad Raza Mir, the heartthrob of this Nation, as the official face of Xiaomi. The sole purpose of this collaboration is to raise brand awareness and engage the audience, for this Ahad will be equipped with the right responses and information as he becomes an active Brand Ambassador for Xiaomi.

This year’s drop, The Redmi Note 11 series, is all about standing all in the face of adversity while staying true to yourself. Rise to the challenge is a call to action to everyone facing hurdles, it’s a reminder that no matter what life throws at you, you’re more than enough. Just hold your head up high and rise to the challenge!

In the TVC for Redmi Note 11, there is an elephant in the room, the struggles and hurdles faced. The internal battle which is an ongoing dilemma, and how he overcomes them with sheer willpower and Redmi’s support with its features. It’s the journey of how one overcomes and skips hurdles in everyday life while also staying true to who they are. People see the engagement on social media but never the struggles behind them, life is so much more!

The TVC begins with a question. What is the challenge? It’s me against me, to be better than who I was yesterday is the only challenge that matters. It further moves on and addresses social media where everyone wants appreciation and likes from strangers but staying true to oneself is what really matters in the end. Moving on, the fact that we need to be charged for everyday things so we can win life is highlighted, ending with the note that haters will keep on hating you just have to rise to the challenge and prove them otherwise. The TVC packs short and quirky wordplay which points towards the features offered in this year’s flagship drop.

Xiaomi celebrates their extraordinary and innovative phone launch, Redmi Note 11 series, by bringing forth Team 11, a group of ever daring, enthusiastic young individuals, the crème of the crème, talented beyond imagination, who have overcome all battles thrown at them and rose to the challenge, stronger. Team 11 has names such as Saheefa Jabbar, Haseeb Mirza, The Broad Boy etc. onboard. When life throws any hurdles, may it be getting that one perfect shot or conquering the mountains in life, with your utmost willpower and Redmi Note 11’s supporting features, you can overcome anything.

​​It’s a powerful message to everyone facing negativity and self-doubt, a reminder that nothing is as strong as you are and if you set their mind to something it’s right there for the grab.



