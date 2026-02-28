Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior, due to growing security concerns, has imposed a nationwide ban on drone and quadcopter flights. The decision takes immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice. Authorities across the country have been instructed to ensure strict enforcement of the directive and to take swift action against anyone found violating the ban.

According to the notification, the restriction applies to all provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the federal capital, Islamabad. Provincial governments have been formally requested to implement the order without delay. Chief secretaries, inspectors general of police, and home department officials have been directed to coordinate efforts to make sure the ban is fully enforced.

Nationwide Ban on Drone Flights Imposed Amid Security Concerns

The Ministry of Interior stated that the decision was made in view of the prevailing security environment. Officials have emphasized that drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will not be allowed near sensitive or public installations under any circumstances. Police departments and district administrations have been ordered to begin crackdowns against individuals who continue to operate drones outdoors in defiance of the ban.

Copies of the notification have also been shared with key federal and security institutions to ensure coordinated implementation. These include the Prime Minister’s Office, the Military Operations Directorate at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, and national security bodies based in Islamabad. The wide circulation of the directive highlights the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter.

The ban comes shortly after a troubling incident in Bannu, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On Friday evening, during iftar at a local mosque in the Mirbaz Barakzai area, a quadcopter drone reportedly dropped explosive material inside the mosque compound. The blast injured five worshippers who had gathered to break their fast.

Eyewitnesses reported that the drone approached from an unknown direction and released the explosive device, causing panic and chaos. Rescue teams from Rescue 1122 quickly arrived at the scene. They transported the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu. Hospital officials later confirmed that all five individuals were out of danger and receiving medical treatment.

Following the explosion, police and security forces sealed off the area and began collecting evidence. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack. The incident has raised serious concerns about the misuse of commercially available drone technology for harmful purposes.

Drones have become increasingly popular in recent years for photography, recreational use, and commercial applications. However, authorities believe that tighter control is necessary when security risks are heightened. The nationwide ban is intended as a temporary but firm measure to prevent further incidents and to maintain public safety.

Officials have made it clear that the restrictions will remain in effect until the security situation improves. In the meantime, strict monitoring and enforcement actions are expected across the country to ensure compliance with the order.