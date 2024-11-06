Nature-Inspired Elegance Meets Impressive Display with POCO C75

POCO, today announced the launch of POCO C75. Combining sleek, nature-inspired aesthetics with an immersive 6.88-inch display, POCO C75 is designed to elevate the entertainment experience. It is poised to become a must-have for users seeking both form and function in their smartphones.

Complementing its design, POCO C75 features an expansive 6.88-inch display, offering users an immersive visual experience that transforms how users engage with their smartphone. Whether streaming movies, reading, or gaming, the display provides vibrant and immersive visuals, supported by a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smooth transitions and reduced lag.

A robust octa-core processor powers POCO C75, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and demanding applications. Paired with up to 16GB RAM, including memory extension, the device enables effortless multitasking, smooth app transitions, and an uninterrupted entertainment experience.

Equipped with a powerful 50MP AI dual camera system, POCO C75 allows users to take crisp, vibrant photos easily. The 50MP main camera further enhances its capabilities, delivering various quality shots. Whether snapping spontaneous moments with friends or capturing the beauty of a sunset, POCO C75’s camera system provides crisp and share-ready photos. The 13MP front camera ensures users look their best even in low-light settings, thanks to its Night mode and a software-level soft light ring that simulates natural lighting for balanced and flattering selfies.

POCO C75 offers power that lasts the day, thanks to its massive 5160mAh (typ) battery. It is designed to keep users connected and entertained throughout the day and supports 18W fast charging for quick recharges

Market Availability

POCO C75 is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets from 7th November.

POCO C75 has 1 variant available.

Variant 8+256GB. Price is 36,999.

Device Specifications

Specifications Redmi 13C Display Immersive 6.88″ Display Rear Camera 50MP AI Dual Camera Front Camera 13MP Selfie Camera Battery 5160mAh (typ) Processor Helio G81 Ultra Color Green, Black & Gold

