Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, assumed charge as the new IT Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. According to a notification of the Establishment of Division, Navid Ahmed Shaikh previously served as Special Secretary, Finance Division (Military Finance Wing) Government of Pakistan. Now, he becomes the Federal Secretary of Information Technology and Telecommunications.

Navid Ahmed Shaikh Assumes Charge As New IT Secretary

Federal Secretary of Information Technology and Telecommunications Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna retired from his services on Monday. Mr Ahmed Shaikh has taken his place and will be the new IT secretary until further orders.

Navid Shaikh is one of the most experienced and senior bureaucrats. He performed his duties as Commissioner Karachi. He also served as the Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection, Inquiries and Implementation Team Government of Sindh.

