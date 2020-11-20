NAVTTC Initiates Online Verification System for TVET sector

Considering importance and swiftness in the process of verification of certificates, NAVTTC has initiated work on the development of Online Verification System of TVET sector certificates/Diplomas.

All chairpersons of Approved Qualification Awarding Bodies (QABs), including provincial Boards of Technical Education (BTEs), Trade Testing Boards (TTBs), other approved QABs in TVET sector across Pakistan and Regional Director Generals of NAVTTC, participated in the meeting.

Dr. Faheem Mohammad, Executive Director, NAVTTC chaired the meeting and highlighted that this long-awaited initiative is very important to enhance the quality and credibility of TVET sector in Pakistan and improving employment opportunities for Pakistani youth at home and abroad. The system will facilitate Pakistani youth for attestation process and employer in Pakistan and abroad.

It will increase confidence of the employer of foreign countries on Pakistani certification system, which will help in raising foreign remittances. Moreover, it will also help Pakistani employers to hire genuinely skilled Pakistani youth.

Dr. Muqeem ul Islam, Director General (AC&IC) apprised the august forum about the decisions taken in the previous meeting and steps initiated regarding development of online verification/attestation of TVET certificates/diplomas.

All the participants appreciated NAVTTC’s initiative regarding Online Verification System and assured full support to accomplish the task and make it a success.