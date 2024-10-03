Former CJP Saqib Nisar in Hot Waters After Audio Leak Revelation by Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif made significant claims during a speech at the cheque distribution ceremony of the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ housing programme. Sharif alleged that he still possesses audio leak of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, which he says reveal a plot against him and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz. According to Sharif, these recordings suggest a deliberate effort to keep them in jail and bring Imran Khan to power.

In his address, Nawaz Sharif stated, “In these audio leaks, Saqib Nisar can be heard saying, ‘We will keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in jail and bring Imran Khan to power’”. He claimed to have these recordings in his possession still. He linked this alleged plot to the political turmoil in the country, pointing out that it led to the infamous ‘London plan’ and the subsequent political sit-ins that followed. These events, according to Sharif, were a direct consequence of the manipulation behind the scenes.

Sharif also took the opportunity to reflect on Pakistan’s political history and the obstacles faced by democratic governments. He expressed frustration that if democratic regimes, including his own, had been allowed to function effectively without interference, Pakistan would be in a much better state today. He specifically mentioned that the country would have far fewer homeless people if such interference had not occurred.

In a direct critique of his ouster from office in 2017, Sharif said, “Why was a person who worked day and night for Pakistan’s development treated this way?” He questioned the motives behind his removal as prime minister, which he has often described as a conspiracy. The PML-N leader also took aim at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government that succeeded him, accusing them of failing to deliver on their promises, particularly the pledge of building five million homes and creating ten million jobs. He asked, “Where are the homes and jobs that Imran Khan promised?”

Sharif further criticized the PTI’s governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, questioning the lack of tangible improvements for the welfare of the people there. He also took a jab at PTI’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, accusing him of attempting to create conflict between provinces by “infiltrating” Punjab.

The PML-N leader did not stop there. He reiterated his long-standing claim that a conspiracy hatched in London removed his government. He alleged that political opponents, fresh from their return from London, were responsible for orchestrating the sit-in protests that destabilized his government. Sharif recalled that during this time, he got a message to resign or face consequences. “I told them to do whatever they want, but Nawaz Sharif will never resign,” he said defiantly.

In closing, Sharif drew a contrast between his party and others, emphasizing that the PML-N stands by May 28th—Pakistan’s nuclear test day—rather than May 9th, which riots marked. His speech reinforced his narrative that external forces and political conspiracies have derailed Pakistan’s democratic progress.