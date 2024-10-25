Pakistani fintech startup NayaPay has earned a spot in the prestigious *Fintech 100* list for 2024 startups by market intelligence platform CB Insights. According to a press release, this annual list, now in its seventh year, highlights early and mid-stage startups that are pioneering innovations in the financial technology sector. The selection by CB Insights’ research team was based on various criteria, including deal activity, strategic industry partnerships, the strength of investors, and company size, among other factors.

Of particular note is that over half of the companies on the list, totalling 52, are headquartered outside of the United States. This year’s selection features 17 companies from “11 emerging and developing economies,” a testament to the expanding reach of fintech across global markets. Pakistani startup NayaPay stands out as one of these companies and drives financial inclusivity with digital solutions tailored to the local market.

NayaPay Shines in CB Insights’ Top 100 Fintech Startups for 2024

Laura Kennedy, Principal Analyst at CB Insights, highlighted the impact of the selected companies in shaping the future of financial services. “The 2024 *Fintech 100* winners are high-momentum companies that are at the forefront of innovation,” Kennedy said. She added that the diversity in this year’s list was noteworthy, with companies focusing on areas from fraud prevention to expanding financial inclusion. “Unsurprisingly, this year’s cohort is deploying AI across a wide variety of solutions,” she noted, underscoring how technology is central to the evolution of fintech.

NayaPay’s inclusion in this list reflects the company’s impressive growth and commitment to addressing financial challenges in Pakistan. Danish Lakhani, CEO of NayaPay, expressed pride and gratitude for the recognition. “We are deeply honoured to be recognized by CB Insights as one of the most promising fintech startups of 2024,” Lakhani stated. He emphasized that this achievement fuels NayaPay’s mission to support unbanked and underserved communities across Pakistan. “This acknowledgement strengthens our resolve to empower millions of unbanked and underserved Pakistani consumers and businesses — enabling them to manage their finances with ease, security, and trust,” he said. He also reiterated NayaPay’s commitment to continuously innovating and adapting its services to meet the demands of Pakistan’s fast-growing digital economy.

Founded to transform financial access in Pakistan, NayaPay has previously received accolades for its contributions to the fintech space. It also featured on the *Forbes Asia 100 to Watch* list and won the “Best Fintech” award at the Pakistan Banking Awards. The company is also famous for revolutionizing how individuals and businesses handle financial transactions through its user-friendly and secure digital platform. NayaPay’s app and services also enable users to make transactions, pay bills, and manage their finances seamlessly, supporting financial independence in a country where millions lack traditional banking access.

The company’s inclusion in the *Fintech 100* list is a significant milestone that reflects Pakistan’s potential as a hub for digital finance. Moreover, with digital payments on the rise and an increasing number of users turning to online financial services, NayaPay is all-ready to play a central role in Pakistan’s fintech landscape. This recognition by CB Insights showcases not only NayaPay’s accomplishments but also the rising global interest in supporting emerging markets with digital solutions that improve financial access and security.

As NayaPay continues to expand and refine its offerings, it aims to further contribute to financial inclusivity in Pakistan, aligning with global trends in digital transformation and AI-driven financial services. The *Fintech 100* recognition affirms NayaPay’s place among the top players in fintech, reinforcing its mission to reshape financial services in Pakistan and provide impactful solutions for everyday financial needs.