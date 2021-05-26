Nayatel and Facebook today announced a partnership to invest in fiber broadband in Pakistan to improve and expand connectivity in the country. High-speed, reliable, and affordable broadband has become a basic household necessity as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect millions across the globe. Nayatel will deploy new fiber networks to serve as the backbone infrastructure for 4G/5G mobile and fixed broadband, which is a key driver of economic growth and job creation.

Nayatel and Facebook Partner to Improve Internet Connectivity for Millions of Pakistanis Across Eight Cities

Under this partnership, Nayatel will own, build, maintain, and operate a new fiber network and provide wholesale capacity to mobile operators and ISPs, and Facebook will invest in the fiber build and support network planning. This high-speed fiber will connect thousands of sites by 2022, and improve capacity and the geographical reach of internet access to approximately 10 to 15 million people across 8 major cities in Pakistan.

This network will further support Pakistan’s digital revolution and is in line with the Government’s efforts to enhance inclusive connectivity across the country. The network will offer fiber backhaul on an open-access, non-discriminatory basis to mobile operators and ISPs, increasing capacity and supporting high speed for 4G/5G connectivity. By investing and supporting the building of networks, Facebook is helping operators leverage fiber infrastructure to improve access to affordable broadband. This initiative is the first of its kind for Facebook in Pakistan and represents a broader strategy of investing in the country and improving connectivity in the region.

“We’re proud to partner with Nayatel as part of our efforts to bring fast and reliable internet connectivity to people around the world, including in Pakistan,” said Tom Varghese, Head of Connectivity and Access Policy, Asia Pacific, Facebook. “We look forward to working with Nayatel to enable more open-access fiber infrastructure and note that a progressive and collaborative regulatory environment will help to attract further investments to improve internet connectivity in Pakistan.”

Speaking about the partnership Wahaj us Siraj, CEO Nayatel said “We’re excited for this first-ever partnership of a Pakistani company with Facebook to expand fiber broadband to bring high-speed internet to millions of customers”.

He further added “This collaboration will accelerate the Government’s vision of digital Pakistan by increasing productivity for small and medium businesses, creating new job opportunities and online learning for the youth. The partnership demonstrates confidence from a leading global brand like Facebook in Pakistan’s tech and entrepreneurial potential and we sincerely hope that the Government will implement fast track reforms with predictable regulations and policies to attract more foreign investors in the tech sector”.

Check out? Nayatel Packages – Internet, Home & TV (Updated 2021)