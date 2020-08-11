In this hour of need, when we are still facing the COVID-19 outbreak and have to work from home, Nayatel had also introduced a solution for its customers. Now make free of cost audio conference calls to others. With this solution, you can make call up to 50 National/International participants. Here is How to Get Free of Cost Nayatel Audio Conferencing Solution.

How to Get Free of Cost Nayatel Audio Conferencing Solution

First of all, you need to Sign up

After signup, you will get Credentials

Now Share credentials with participants

Enjoy the Service

Check Also: Now Enjoy Nayatel HRMS solution in Rs.100/month per Employee

Benefits of Using Nayatel Audio Conferencing

Crystal Clear Voice

User Friendly Response Guide

Live support at no extra cost

Nayatel is one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers. The operator only works in four major cities of Pakistan – Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Moreover, the operator has a triple-play bundle offering good customer facilities. The triple play package includes features such as HD or SD TV, telephony, and broadband. The operator also provides a variety of packages at very affordable prices.

For More Details Please Visit Nayatel