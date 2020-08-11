How to Get Free of Cost Nayatel Audio Conferencing Solution

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Aug 11, 2020
Less than a minute
Nayatel Audio Conferencing Solution

In this hour of need, when we are still facing the COVID-19 outbreak and have to work from home, Nayatel had also introduced a solution for its customers. Now make free of cost audio conference calls to others. With this solution, you can make call up to 50 National/International participants. Here is How to Get Free of Cost Nayatel Audio Conferencing Solution.

How to Get Free of Cost Nayatel Audio Conferencing Solution

  • First of all, you need to Sign up
  • After signup, you will get Credentials
  • Now Share credentials with participants
  • Enjoy the Service

Check Also: Now Enjoy Nayatel HRMS solution in Rs.100/month per Employee

Benefits of Using Nayatel Audio Conferencing

  • Crystal Clear Voice
  • User Friendly Response Guide
  • Live support at no extra cost

Nayatel is one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers. The operator only works in four major cities of Pakistan – Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Moreover, the operator has a triple-play bundle offering good customer facilities. The triple play package includes features such as HD or SD TV, telephony, and broadband. The operator also provides a variety of packages at very affordable prices.

For More Details Please Visit Nayatel

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker