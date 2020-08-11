How to Get Free of Cost Nayatel Audio Conferencing Solution
In this hour of need, when we are still facing the COVID-19 outbreak and have to work from home, Nayatel had also introduced a solution for its customers. Now make free of cost audio conference calls to others. With this solution, you can make call up to 50 National/International participants. Here is How to Get Free of Cost Nayatel Audio Conferencing Solution.
- First of all, you need to Sign up
- After signup, you will get Credentials
- Now Share credentials with participants
- Enjoy the Service
Benefits of Using Nayatel Audio Conferencing
- Crystal Clear Voice
- User Friendly Response Guide
- Live support at no extra cost
Nayatel is one of Pakistan’s leading internet service providers. The operator only works in four major cities of Pakistan – Faisalabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Nayatel offers great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Moreover, the operator has a triple-play bundle offering good customer facilities. The triple play package includes features such as HD or SD TV, telephony, and broadband. The operator also provides a variety of packages at very affordable prices.
